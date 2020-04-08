Many BTS fans around the world are currently self-quarantined due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. Lucky for them, though, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released their new Magic Shop Muster DVD on Tuesday, April 7, which was jam packed with 8 hours of endless BTS entertainment for ARMYs. These tweets about BTS' 5th Muster DVD capture how truly magical the boys are.

The DVD featured the best moments from their Magic Shop Muster event, which took place in June 2019. If you're not familiar with what Muster is, it's BTS' yearly gathering with ARMYs where they gift fans with intimate and fun performances they don't get to see often. The 2019 event consisted of four shows in two cities, giving fans a lot of content to work with.

Their first two shows took place in Jimin and Jungkook's hometown of Busan, South Korea. And the third and fourth shows were held in Seoul. The theme of the event was "Magic Shop," a nod to one of BTS' most beloved songs from their Love Yourself era.

In the months leading up to the DVD release, there was a lot of talk about what fans could expect. Now that the DVD is here, ARMYs are going wild over finally having all the new content they had been thirsting for in their hands. Fans are loving it, especially all the behind-the-scenes moments fans didn't get to see before.

And watching the concerts all over again in HD was definitely a highlight.

But overall, fans are just so grateful for all the content they've gotten over the past few days, from VLIVEs and new BTS RUN episodes, to Bangtan Bombs and episodes.

Keep the flood of BTS content coming boys! ARMYs never get tired.

