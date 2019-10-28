30 Spooky Captions For Halloween Nails That Are Scary Good

Even if you're not super into dressing up for Halloween, there are plenty of ways for you to get into the spirit of the spooky season. You can make your home open to trick-or-treaters, you can support your friend at their annual Halloween party, and of course, you can dress up your nails with festive nail art. Every mani calls for a photo, so you'll need some spooky captions for Halloween nails to pair with your Instagram posts.

And if you're someone who always goes all-out for Halloween? Gorgeous nail art is the cherry on top of a perfect costume. Nail art is a super fun way to express yourself, and of course, with this fun season in full swing, it's only right for a nail art lover like yourself to get in the holiday spirit in the best way you know how.

So schedule your appointment with your favorite nail tech and get ready to spook the house down with your cool claws. Don't forget to snap a quick pic of your nails before you get all gussied up for trick-or-treating, parties, or wherever All Hallows' Eve may take you — and use one of these captions for your post while you're at it.

1. "The claws finally have a reason to make an appearance."

2. "It is not just spooky nail art. It is ART."

3. "Never met a pumpkin or a dark nail polish I didn't like."

4. "Talk to the ghosts on my nails."

5. "These claws are made for picking out candy bars."

6. "Glam claws."

7. "Hocus pocus, Halloween nails, and chill."

8. "Always match your shoes to your horns and your nails to your mood."

9. "When life gives you fall nail polish, make spooky nail art."

10. "Just my claws and some cobwebs."

11. "The most festive people always have the spookiest nails."

12. "You're never fully dressed without a good manicure." — Essie

13. "Talk to the hand. Or rather, my claws."

14. "It's all fun and games until someone breaks a nail. That's when the real monsters come out to play."

15. "My costume might not be perfect, but my nails can be."

16. "My nails are on point, just like the devil's horns."

17. "Do my nails make my witch hat look big?"

18. "No spooky costume is complete without nail art."

19. "The only thing dressing up this spooky season is my nails."

20. "Aren't these claws just spook-tacular?"

21. "Sorry, I was busy waiting for my spooky nails to dry."

22. "Pumpkin patches and pampering yourself."

23. "You can't buy happiness, but you can pay for a great manicure — and that's basically the same thing."

24. "Spooky care Sunday is in full swing."

25. "The key to cute nails? Tell yourself you pump-can do it."

26. "These nails put the boo in boo-tiful, and the spook in spook-tacular."

27. "Trick or treat yo' self."

28. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

29. "'Your manicure is too spooky,' said no one ever."

30. "It's finally time to break out the sweaters and the dark-colored nail polish."