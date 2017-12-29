30 Salty Instagram Captions For New Year's That Show Your Ex You've Moved On

Breakups -- they happen. They suck, but they're not the end of the world. Maybe it was amicable, or maybe it wasn't, but in the end it's usually for the best. You may have grown out of them or one person may have been making more of an effort than the other, and now you're free to just be. And if he was a douchebag? The freedom you feel from this bad or toxic relationship is the best feeling! You can finally be who you are and not feel confined to that person's wants or desires. And this weekend, use some salty instagram captions for New Year's to really hit home that you are officially over his sh*t and ready to start anew in 2018.

Of course, you may already be over him or you could just be starting, but there's just something about posting a hot AF pic of yourself or with your besties having the time of your life and putting a cute little "F-you"-inspired caption that's the icing on the cake. You can go full-blown, "Hey hunny, I'm calling you TF out," or you can be a bit more subtle with something about being fly and free. Whichever you prefer will throw the salt perfectly, but either way, we've got your back, boo.

1. "Forget that boy, I'm over it." - Little Mix, "Shoutout To My Ex"

2. "This year, my wish is that everyone gets what they deserve in 2018 *laughs maniacally at the camera.*" - Unknown

3. "Suck on my balls, pause, I had enough (sorry, I ain't sorry), I ain't thinking 'bout you." - Beyoncé, "Sorry"

4. "Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky bastards who get to meet us this year." - Unknown

5. "This is the part when I say I don't want ya. I'm stronger than I've been before. This is the part when I break free, cause I can't resist it no more." - Ariana Grande, "Break Free"

6. "I still wish you the best with a F-you!" - Cee Lo Green, "F-You"

7. "Sip me baby one more time." - Unknown

8. "Thanks to you, now I get what I want. Since you been gone." - Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"

9. "Oh baby, I'm cool by the way. Ain't sure I loved you anyway." - Little Mix, "Shoutout To My Ex"

10. "Middle fingers up, put them hands high, wave it in his face, tell him, boy, bye." - Beyoncé, "Sorry"

11. "Current mood: Britney Spears' 'Dump Him' shirt." - Unknown

12. "And that's when I realized, you're not that f*cking great." - Unknown

13. "It's a bit too much, too late if I'm honest." - Ed Sheeran, "Don't"

14. "You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now." - Unknown

15. "To love and win is the best thing. To love and lose, the next best." – William Makepeace Thackeray

16. "You must not know about me, I could have another you in a minute." - Beyoncé, "Irreplaceable"

17. "My middle finger salutes you." - Unknown

18. "Thank God for growing up." – Alanis Morrissette

19. "Everyone’s allowed to be in love with the wrong person at some point. In fact, it’s a mistake not to be." – Harriet Evans

20. "It's me that ought to be moving on. You're not adorable, I was something unignorable." - The Ting Tings, "Shut Up And Let Me Go"

21. "I got two... letters for you. One of them's F and the other one's U." - Miley Cyrus, "FU"

22. "Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth." - Little Mix, "Power"

23. "I don't hold grudges, you just become irrelevant." - Unknown

24. "These thots can't clock me nowadays. You wish I was your pound cake." - Beyoncé, "Flawless (Remix)" ft. Nicki Minaj

25. "Never can, never will, can't hold us down." - Christina Aguilera ft. Lil' Kim, "Can't Hold Us Down"

26. "Can you see the "f*ck you" in my smile?" - Unknown

27. "But now I’m stronger than yesterday... My loneliness ain’t killing me no more. I’m stronger." - Britney Spears, "Stronger"

28. "I’ve got one less problem without you." - Ariana Grande, "Problem"

29. "When I come to the club, step aside." - Fergie, "London Bridge"

30. "2 words, 1 finger." - Unknown