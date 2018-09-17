30 Pumpkin Spice Puns For When Sip Happens This Fall

Pumpkin spice and everything nice. That's what's on the menu this time of year. As soon as the air gets even a little bit crisp outside, you're putting on your favorite sweater and craving pumpkin-flavored everything. The first thing on your morning agenda is getting to Starbucks, ordering the PSL you've been missing all year long, and getting a sippin' selfie for the 'Gram. When you want to post, you'll need some pumpkin spice puns for your Instagram caption.

Pumpkin spice truly is everywhere this time of year. There's pumpkin spice coffee, pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin spice yogurt, and even pumpkin spice pasta. You name it, I'm sure you'll find it. Just like everyone loves pumpkin spice everything, you have to admit that you love a good pun. Sure, they can make you roll your eyes at first, but then you'll be laughing yourself into a like. That's why puns make the best Instagram captions, so seize the PSL days ahead, and snap all the selfies with your favorite drink that you can.

The pumpkin spice craze isn't here forever, and you probably don't even want to take your hands off your drink for too long to post. To make it easier, here are 30 pumpkin spice puns to use that will definitely give your friends pumpkin to talk about.

1. "I love pumpkin spice a latte." — Unknown

2. "Pumpkin spice and chill." — Unknown

3. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about." — Unknown

4. "My PSL is a cutie pie." — Unknown

5. "I've fallen for this pumpkin spice." — Unknown

6. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." — Unknown

7. "Let's spice things up." — Unknown

8. "I know a latte bad pumpkin spice puns." — Unknown

9. "Just brew it." — Unknown

10. "Sorry I'm latte. I had to get my pumpkin spice." — Unknown

11. "When it's not Pumpkin Spice Latte season, I'm depresso." — Unknown

12. "Don't even chai to talk to me until I've had my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

13. "I only have pies for you for pumpkin spice." — Unknown

14. "Pie love spending time with you." — Unknown

15. "Unless it's pumpkin spice, I don't give a frapp." — Unknown

16. "You are so brewtiful to me." — Unknown

17. "It's a frappe day when I have my Pumpkin Spice Latte." — Unknown

18. "My PSL and I are squash goals." — Unknown

19. "Oh my gourd, I love pumpkin spice." — Unknown

20. "Life is gourd when you have a pumpkin spice to sip." — Unknown

21. "Sometimes, sip happens." — Unknown

22. "Sip, sip, hooray!" — Unknown

23. "My PSL is gourdgeous." — Unknown

24. "Basic witches drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes." — Unknown

25. "Sip me baby one more time." — Unknown

26. "Call me a hipster, because I sipped my PSL before it was cool." — Unknown

27. "You can't sip with us." — Unknown

28. "This is me getting my sip together." — Unknown

29. "I don't give a sip." — Unknown

30. "When I sip, you sip, we sip." — Unknown