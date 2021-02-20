When the temperature drops, you rush to the part of your closet that's home to your cozy sweaters, long-sleeve shirts, and puffer jackets. On a snowy day, you know the puffer jacket, in particular, won't let you down. It's an amazing sidekick when you're shoveling the driveway and taking cute pics for the 'gram. These Instagram captions for puffer jacket pictures are made for those snowy selfies you take all winter long.

Of course, not every picture you snap will feature a shovel. You might decide to pose with a cup of cocoa, a pair of sleek sunglasses, or your pup who's also rocking a puffer jacket. You may toss snow in the air as your camera goes off, or pose with the snowboard that's just been chilling in your garage all year for an après ski vibe. Or, maybe you simply wear a puffer jacket because you absolutely despise being cold when defrosting your car in the winter. There are photo ideas and captions for puffer jackets for you, too. You can have a photo session next to a full-length mirror or a pile of the other jackets you own that got rejected for the puffer. If you want to be extra creative, you can turn your #OOTD into an Instagram Reels, and act as if you're trying on different outfits before landing on the one with the puffer.

The puffer jacket trend really leaves a lot of room for creativity and cute content. Once you have your pic or video ready to go, add one of these Instagram captions for puffer jacket pictures, and get ready to share your post.

1. "I'll be living in this puffer jacket for the next few months."

2. "The secret to looking snow cute in the winter? A puffer jacket."

3. "Honestly, I could take a cozy nap in this puffer."

4. "Let me introduce you to my puffer jacket."

5. "This jacket is just asking for a daily photo session."

6. "Snow days are better with a puffer jacket."

7. "The puff is real with this one."

8. "Winter status: cozy AF."

9. "Who's puffier: my dog or me in this jacket?"

10. "It's called a puffer jacket. Look it up."

11. "Officially a puffer jacket stan."

12. "My puffer's cooler than yours."

13. "It's just as puffy and comfy as the internet makes it out to be."

14. "That 'just got a new puffer' feeling."

15. "Winter starter pack: hot cocoa and this jacket."

16. "I have 99 problems and this puffer jacket solves a majority of them."

17. "You're cordially invited to like this picture of me in a puffer jacket."

18. "A winter 'fit for the books."

19. "The snow has nothing on me and my puffer."

20. "Name a clothing item that lives in your head rent-free. This puffer is mine."

21. "Can we make sure that puffer jackets are in next winter, too?"

22. "Puffer jackets are in, in case you didn't know."

23. "Say you love puffer jackets without saying you love puffer jackets."

24. "How to style a puffer jacket 101."

25. "Never met a jacket I didn't like."

26. "Trust me, your closet needs this."

27. "Having a snowball, thanks to my puffer jacket."

28. "BRB, taking pics in my puffer."

29. "Say it ain't snow."

30. "Favorite jacket ever."