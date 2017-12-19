30 Instagram Captions For Photos Of Your Dog In The Snow That'll Warm Your Heart

Dogs are just a blessing. There's no way around that sentence; it's nothing short of pure fact. From their cute little noses to the unconditional love you see every time they look at you, even if you're in the middle of washing the dishes or taking out the trash. They're furry, warm, and humans really just don't deserve them. If you are lucky enough to have one, they are most likely all over your social media feed. And this winter, you definitely need some good Instagram captions for photos of your dog in the snow.

Snow pics are great -- the aesthetic is gorgeous (unless your pup leaves some yellow snow in his wake), and it gives you a chance to show off your cute snow gear. Of course, it also makes for some great action shots while throwing snowballs or making snow angles. Your dog will be an added bonus, as they usually are in any aspect of your life. And if you're tired of your face on your Instagram, this is a great time to get a beautiful winter shot while also giving your doggo some modeling practice by putting them in the spotlight. Who said you need kids to give you a workout this winter? Dogs will be more than just fine.

1. "The average dog is a nicer person than the average person." -- Andrew A. Rooney

2. "Screw diamonds, my dog is my best friend." -- Unknown

3. "Pawsitively chilly." -- Unknown

4. "You know Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer, and [insert dog name]." -- Unknown

5. "Happy Howl-idays!" -- Unknown

6. "In good times or bad times my dog always lifts my spirits and brings joy to my heart." -- Unknown

7. "Thick coat made for snow playin' and warm huggin.'" -- Unknown

8. "Snow brings out the child in me and the puppy in him/her." -- Unknown

9. "A snow covered pup is my kind of aesthetic." -- Unknown

10. "People can tell how large your heart is by how you treat a dog." -- Unknown

11. "Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about dancing in the snow." -- Unknown

12. "My tail's froze, and my nose is froze and my ears are froze, and my toes are froze." -- 101 Dalmatians

13. "'Go play in the snow,' they said. 'It'll be fun,' they said." -- Unknown (for when your doggo is less than behaving)

14. "Merry Christmas and a woofy new year." -- Unknown

15. "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself.” -- Josh Billings

16. "When I needed a hand, I found your paw." -- Unknown

17. “Happiness is a warm puppy.” -- Charles Schulz

18. "If I trust you with my dog, I trust you with my life." -- Unknown

19. "Who needs hot chocolate for warmth? I just need my dog's snow-covered nose." -- Unknown

20.“If you are a dog and your owner suggests that you wear a sweater suggest that he wear a tail.” –- Fran Lebowitz

21. "'Love' is how excited your dog gets when you come home (oh, and when you go play in the snow)." -- Unknown

22. "Winter has been ruff this year." -- Unknown

23. "Bark! The herald angels sing." -- Unknown

24. "The snow unleashed our inner happiness." -- Unknown

25. "Santa Paws." -- Unknown

26. "May your days be hairy and bright." -- Unknown

27. "Oh Christmas Flea, Oh Christmas Flea! How lovely are thy scratching." -- Unknown

28. "Ho Ho Hound." -- Unknown

29. "Favorite Furiend." -- Unknown

30. "A pile of fur and snow and lots of love." -- Unknown