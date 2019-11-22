33 Captions For Your Dog's Holiday Sweaters That Are Too Darn Cute

The cutest thing to happen this holiday season is witnessing your dog rocking their holiday sweater collection. While you get into the spirit of the season, your furry friend can as well by showing off their sweater game. Naturally, the first thing you'll do is snap a picture of them, which means you'll need captions for your dog's holiday sweaters to make posting seamless. Then, cuddle up with your pup, swoon over how adorable they are, and watch the likes start to roll in.

Holiday sweaters are essential for everyone this time of year. You get to throw on some of your most festive and hilarious pullovers for every ugly sweater party you get invited to, and your pup wants to feel included as well. When you go on walks around the neighborhood to check out the holiday decor, your pup will be wagging their tail dressed in their festive best.

Not only are these 33 captions fit for your 'Gram and your pup's Instagram (if they have one), but you can also add them to your holiday cards to wish your loved ones a great season. All the work has been done for you, so simply enjoy this special time of year with your best furry friend.

1. "Ready to go Dachshund through the snow."

2. "Here comes Santa Paws."

3. "I'm pawsitive I'll win best dressed."

4. "Wishing you Happy Howl-idays."

5. "No one in this family gets out of wearing a holiday sweater."

6. "Dear, Santa. If this pup isn't on the nice list, I don't know what you're looking for."

7. "My date to the Christmas party."

8. "Have you ever seen anything cuter? (The answer is no.)"

9. "On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer, and Vixen. On Comet, on Cupid, on Donner, and [insert dog's name]."

10. "Bark! The herald angels sing."

11. "Dear, Santa Paws. I've been a very good boy this year."

12. "Happy corgmas to you!'

13. "Taking an elfie with the most festive pup in town."

14. "Really sleighed the sweater game this year."

15. "Cleary the most dapper one at this paw-ty."

16. "I must be the Grinch, because my heart just grew three sizes right now."

17. "Can I open my presents now?"

18. "There's snow way I'm sleeping on Christmas Eve."

19. "It's officially sweater weather."

20. "Oh, I thought you said it was a pugly sweater party."

21. "If you're a real Scrooge, you can pug-get about me getting you a present this year."

22. "At the top of the nice list this year."

23. "Off to our howl-iday sweater party."

24. "Our daily walks just got a little more festive."

25. "Rudolph the red-nosed puppy."

26. "We woof you a Merry Christmas."

27. "Someone deserves extra Christmas ham for this."

28. "Here's something to turn your ruff day into a jolly one."

29. "The holidays are a good time to paws and reflect on what's most important to you... like my adorable pup in this sweater."

30. "May your days be cuddly and bright."

31. "All I want for Christmas is more pics of my dog in holiday sweaters."

32. "'Tis the season to snuggle."

33. "Dear, Santa Paws. Please give me all the Milk Bones."