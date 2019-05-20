Summer is starting to make waves, and what better way to celebrate its return than by heading to the beach? If you live near the shore, beach days are inevitable. There's swimming in the water, getting involved in a game of beach volleyball, relaxing on the sand, and walking up and down the pier. The fun to be had is unlimited, so you'll want to be prepared for anything that comes your way this sea-sun with Instagram captions for ocean pictures.

The 'Grammable moments could happen whenever, and you want just the right quotes and puns so you're able to post your pictures ASAP. Once you're done posting, you can get right back to surfing the waves and living on salt time.

You also never know how many beautiful waters you'll see during your summer adventuring. You might have a boat day with friends, or cruise by a beautiful beach on a coastal road trip with your SO. The ocean is calling, so you better pick up and pack these 30 captions in your beach bag.

1. "You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop." — Rumi

2. "Every time I slip into the ocean, it's like going home." — Sylvia Earle

3. "Stay wild, ocean child."

4. "I was mermaid for this sea-sun."

5. "Dance with the waves, move with the sea, let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." — Christy Ann Martine

6. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry."

7. "Happiness comes in waves."

8. "In high tide or in low tide, I will be by your side." — Bob Marley & The Wailers, "High Tide Or Low Tide"

9. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

10. "The ocean is full of untamed magic."

11. "Paradise found here."

12. "As endless as the ocean. As timeless as the tides."

13. "You, me, and the sea." — Meg Donohue, You, Me, and the Sea

14. "Sea la vie!"

15. "Sorry, the ocean is calling."

16. "Not salty about this view."

17. "Just going with the flow."

18. "See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me. And no one knows, how far it goes." — Moana, "How Far I'll Go"

19. "Ocean air. Salty hair."

20. "Sea you soon."

21. "A drop in the ocean, a change in the weather, I was praying that you and me might end up together." — Ron Pope, "A Drop In The Ocean"

22. "The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul." — Robert Wyland

23. "Palm tress and ocean breeze. [palm tree emoji] [wave emoji]"

24. "Quitting my job to be a full-time mermaid."

25. "I just want to sit in front of the ocean for a little while."

26. "Dear ocean, thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty all at once."

27. "It’s only the ocean and me." — Jack Johnson, "Only The Ocean"

28. "Yeah, buoy."

29. "Living on salt time."

30. "Today, I decided to make waves."