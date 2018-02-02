From celebrating spring break and getting your tan on in the warm summer sun to bundling up for a relaxing walk along the sand in the colder months, going to the beach is a year-round activity. Eating s’mores around a beach bonfire, for example, is truly timeless — no matter the weather or season. A trip to the shore is the perfect time to break out witty beach and ocean puns for Instagram captions when it comes time to share all your memories to the ‘Gram.

You're happy, you're having the time of your life, and your posts and IG Stories are going to be filled with pretty ocean blues, sand, and all-around beachy vibes. If you’re someone who enjoys silly humor, a solid ocean pun is truly the best option for a beach Instagram caption. It's clever and adorable, and it shows your personality without taking things too seriously. What more could you ask for?

So, if ocean puns are your fave (or maybe you just need general beach Instagram caption inspo), keep reading. These 75 ocean puns and beach-inspired Instagram captions work for your swimsuit selfie, stroll on the shore, or a shot of you soaking up the rays in a cabana. Basically, you won't be able to resist a few of these beach puns and ocean Instagram captions for your next shot on the shore.

"You little sun of a beach." "Sun's out, puns out." "Avoid pier-pressure." "Tis the sea-son." "I stayed up all night to sea where the sun went. Then it dawned on me." "Don't get tide down." "Shell yeah." "Me and all of my beaches." "Shell we dance?" "Keep your friends close and your anemones closer." "Yeah, buoy." "Girls just wanna have sun." "Aloe! Is it me you're looking for?" "All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea." "High tide or low tide, I'll be by your side." "Happy as a clam." "Salty but sweet." "Camping is in-tents." "Feeling nauti." "Please excuse my resting beach face." "You are one in a (water)melon." "Water you doing?" "Tropic like it's hot!" "Keep palm and carry on." "Namast'ay at the beach." "The ocean made me salty." "Seek to sea more." "Beach life shore is perfection." "Hey gull friend." "Seas the day!" "Sofishticated." "I'm all about the palm trees and eighty degrees." "Feeling fin-tastic." "Turtle-y radical." "What does a vegetable wear to the beach? A zucchini." "Adios, beaches." "Seas and greetings." "No one likes a shady beach." "Beach better have my money." "Lost at sea? I'm not shore." "Let's get shipfaced." "Sink or swim." "Shake your palm palms." "Aloha, beaches." "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." "Stay salty." "We run this beach." "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose." “Shell-abrating life.” “Love you long tide.” “When there’s a will, there’s a wave.” “Sea you later.” “Are you squidding me?” “Figuring out my life’s porpoise.” “This is sun-real.” “You can’t surf with us!” “Go with the float.” “You used to call me on my shell phone.” “Feeling sand-tastic.” “Sun-believable day at the beach.” “This shore hits the spot” “Are you shore we have to leave?” “Whale done!” “I’m so-fish-ticated.” “Sending you a wave. Fish you were here.” “You are Jaw-some.” “Is it shellfish if I never want to leave?” “This beach has my seal of approval.” “I shell never leave.” “Whale you come to the beach with me?” “I’ve crabsolutely had the best day.” “Swell done.” “I really come out of my shell at the beach.” “Always sea life’s beauty.” “I’m so shore of myself.”