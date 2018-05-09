30 Instagram Captions For Hawaii That’ll Instantly Transport You To The Tropics

Once your swimsuits are ready for a dose of vitamin sea, your shades are in that sunny state of mind, and you jet off above the clouds, Hawaii awaits. After traveling to this treasure of an island, I'm here to tell you first-hand you’ll find your very own slice of heaven in Kauai with a flower in your hair and your toes sinking into the sand. You'll live for waking up early to watch the sunrise stretch across the mountaintops, and you won't want to miss out on toasting to every sunset with a refreshing cocktail. With all of the colorful pictures you'll snap throughout your getaway, don't forget to jot down a few Instagram captions for Hawaii, because after all, the right words are the coconut foam topping to your shave ice. (Aka, they're essential.)

Although your Instagram pics will be out of this world, even the most perfect snapshots won't showcase the spectrum of emotions you'll go through when experiencing something new on the island. Many travelers believe that a place can leave an everlasting mark on your heart and soul — and that couldn’t be more true. Whether you're embarking on a hike through the mountains, zip-lining through lush greenery, or snorkeling with some newly-found fish friends, you'll see Kauai's true beauty through your very own lens.

Needless to say, when your jam-packed planner seems to be getting the best of you, Kauai will give you the perfect kind of escape. I’m here to ease any stress of figuring out the best captions for your adventures with these quotes, blessings, and Hawaiian sayings.

1. "May there always be Tradewinds behind you, Rainbows above you, and Aloha all Around you." — Kauai Blessing

2. "May there Always be Warmth in your Hale, Fish in your Net, and Aloha in your Heart." — Hawaiian Blessing

3. "Aloha kakahiaka." (Good morning.)

4. "Ka lā hiki ola." (The dawning of a new day.)

5. "Ku'u momi makamae." (Precious pearl — referring to a loved one.)

6. "A hui hou." (Until we meet again.)

7. “Aloha state of mind.” — Unknown

8. “A pineapple a day keeps the worries away.” — Unknown

9. "Anytime is Mai Tai time." — Unknown

10. “My favorite color is sunset.” — Unknown

11. "Dear ocean, Thank you for making us feel tiny, humble, inspired, and salty... all at once." — Unknown

12. “Aloha aku no, Aloha mai no.” (I give my love to you, you give your love to me.)

13. "Find me under the palms." — Unknown

14. “Of the stories across the sky, we drew our own constellations.” — Jack Johnson

15. "Be the Aloha you wish to see in the world." — Unknown

16. “La'i lua ke kai.” (The sea is very calm. All is very peaceful.) — Hawaiian Proverb

17. “Oi kau ka lau, E hana I ola Honua.” — (Live your life while the sun is still shining.)

18. "Don’t let your dreams be dreams.” — Jack Johnson

19. “Hawaii is not a state of mind, but a state of grace." — Paul Theroux

20. "Living on island time." — Unknown

21. "E mau ana ke aloha.” (Love shall endure.)

22. "E mahalo käkou I ka mea loa'a." (Let us be thankful for what we have.)

23. "O ke ola no ia o kia'i loko." (Look for the life within.)

24. "The best view comes after the hardest climb." — Unknown

25. "'A'ohe hana nui ke alu 'ia." (No task is too big when done together by all.)

26. “Meet me where the sky touches the sea.” — Jennifer Donnelly

27. "Life is simple, just add water." — Unknown

28. "It's a shore thing I'm not coming home." — Unknown

29. "Woke up in Kauai." — Unknown

30. "Live, love, aloha." — Unknown