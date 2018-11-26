30 Instagram Captions For Groutfit Pics, Because You Know That Outfit Deserves A Plandid

I'm a major fan of joutfits (all-denim outfits), but it wasn't until today when I discovered what a groutfit (all-gray outfit) is — and let me tell you, my mind is blown. Now, I may very well need to put my jeans aside, because I'm totally hooked on those gray vibes. There really is nothing chicer than wearing gray from head-to-toe, yet, your all-gray outfit can be super comfy as well. When you do find yourself in the mood to rock gray, you'll need some Instagram captions for groutfit pics you want to post.

Groutfits aren't just for gray sweats and T-shirts. You can sift through your closet for a cute AF getup. Combine that gray skirt with a cozy gray cropped sweater, along with gray booties and cable knit tights. Just like that, you've got yourself a trendy groutfit for brunch with the girls. The best part is, all hues of gray look fab together, so you don't even have to worry about clashing.

The next time you're putting together an all-gray outfit, make sure to find a colorful wall for your Insta pic. Then, use any of these 30 captions to post right away without a worry.

1. "There's so much gray to every story — nothing is so black and white." — Lisa Ling

2. "Let me tell you about my groutfit."

3. "There are infinite shades of gray. Writing often appears so black and white." — Rebecca Solnit

4. "I believe very strongly that when it comes to desire, when it comes to attraction, that things are never black and white, things are very much shades of gray." — Brian Molko

5. "Gray for days."

6. "Never underestimate the power of a good outfit."

7. "Make every outfit count."

8. "Shine bright like a diamond." — Rihanna, "Diamonds"

9. "Rosy cheeks will always stand out in a field of gray." — Anthony T. Hincks

10. "She sees in black and white, thinks in grays, but loves in color." — JmStorm

11. "Pick me, choose me, love me." — Meredith Grey, Grey's Anatomy

12. "Literally fifty shades of gray rn."

13. "May your clothes be comfy, your coffee be strong, and your Monday be short."

14. "Why gray? Because my ideas are colorful."

15. "Dress like you're going somewhere better later."

16. "All things are possible with coffee and a cute outfit."

17. "Sweaters are just blankets you can wear to work."

18. "Sweater weather is better weather."

19. "Believe in your #selfie."

20. "Let's get cozy."

21. "Dressing well is a form of good manners." — Tom Ford

22. "Life is a party. Dress like it." — Audrey Hepburn

23. "Feelin' this outfit."

24. "Too glam to give a damn."

25. "Chic happens."

26. "If you like it, wear it."

27. "Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world." — Marilyn Monroe

28. "With good basics, you'll have endless options."

29. "A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous." — Coco Chanel

30. "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lilly Pulitzer