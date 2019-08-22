30 Fall 2019 Tie-Dye Pieces To Get Your Sartorial Groove On In
The summer of 2019 has looked extra groovy thanks to a certain throwback rainbow print that's been splashed across every style of clothing around. While it's often relegated to warmer months, that's about to change. The lineup of fall 2019 tie-dye pieces is so good that you'll be rocking the bright pattern all summer long. Seeing as 2019 marked the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, tie-dye couldn't be returning at a better time. Get ready, because your wardrobe is about to channel your dad's style once again but in a very different, much cooler way.
From cozy hoodies and oversized sweatpants to fleece jackets and tall socks, the fashion pieces that have been taken over by tie-dye for fall truly run the gamut. While snagging pieces that are truly unique is as easy as buying a bunch of cool white separates that will stand up to chilly weather and tie-dyeing them at home, I can understand that that sounds like a lot of work. And a lot of mess. To spare you, I rounded up 30 of the raddest pre-dyed pieces below that will zap your closet with kaleidoscopic color. Pick out a few of your favorites and watch as you completely slay fall style.
Cherry Bombshell
This red tie-dye skirt completely reimagines the pattern into something a bit more sophisticated yet not less bold. Pair it with a chunky black sweater and matching Dr Martens boots for the perfect autumnal look.
Full Specturm
The contrast between the intense hues and black veins on this crop top is everything.
Baby Blues
Do these sweatpants remind anyone else of the markings of a Great Dane?
Gray Scale
Tie-dye in black and white still looks cool AF too.
I'm Spiraling
A hoodie that can hold its own alongside the best of your hippie dad's favorite vintage pieces.
Head In The Clouds
Goes-with-anything tie-dye.
Beach Bum
The perfect crew neck to chill out in during Los Angeles' mild winters.
Dark Side
For if you like tie-dye but still want to keep your edgy aesthetic.
Work It
Tie-dye adds a playful kick to this utilitarian-style button-down jacket.
Purple Haze
Further proof that millennial lilac is cool in literally any form.
Totes
Perfect for your laptop, schoolbooks, whatever.
Oh, Crop
The almost neon-like colors of this cropped hoodie give it an especially electric appeal.
Fuzzy Wuzzy
Brb, buying 10 of these to live in all winter long.
Level Up
Seeing as pastels are another huge fall trend, you'll be able to kill two birds with one stone by rocking this long sleeve shirt.
Disco Fever
The perfect going out top to layer under your favorite leather jacket.
Shine Bright
Neon yellow leggings to light up the gym in.
Say Cheese
Fall 2019 goal: take more non-iPhone photos. This cute bag would definitely help me achieve it.
American Honey
This jacket really just makes me want a Firecracker Popsicle.
Blue Crush
This chilled out windbreaker would be an excellent layering piece and could be styled to read like sportswear or streetwear in a breeze.
Dream In Color
It's kind of a like a reverse tie-dye job.
Back to Black
As a New Yorker, I get wanting to keep most of your wardrobe pieces black. But that doesn't mean you can't still get in on the tie-dye trend!
Fluff Piece
I'm crying that this isn't in my closet already. Between its blood orange and black color palette and chunky, fuzzy design, it's my dream fleece.
Match Point
You can never have too many eye-popping leggings.
Keep It Cool
Copying this satin skirt and tie-dye top look stat.
Precious Cargos
Kim Possible, but make it 2019. These tie-dye cargo pants are effortlessly cool and have my name all over them.
Great Jeans
Jean jacket, but make it psychedelic.
Skater Girl
A shirt that will go withe very pair of blue denim you own.
Sock It To 'Em
These socks bring a whole new meaning to happy feet.
Sheer Genius
Another top that's perfect for a date night or dance party.
Skirt The Issue
So long, leopard midi skirt — meet your replacement.