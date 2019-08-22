The summer of 2019 has looked extra groovy thanks to a certain throwback rainbow print that's been splashed across every style of clothing around. While it's often relegated to warmer months, that's about to change. The lineup of fall 2019 tie-dye pieces is so good that you'll be rocking the bright pattern all summer long. Seeing as 2019 marked the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, tie-dye couldn't be returning at a better time. Get ready, because your wardrobe is about to channel your dad's style once again but in a very different, much cooler way.

From cozy hoodies and oversized sweatpants to fleece jackets and tall socks, the fashion pieces that have been taken over by tie-dye for fall truly run the gamut. While snagging pieces that are truly unique is as easy as buying a bunch of cool white separates that will stand up to chilly weather and tie-dyeing them at home, I can understand that that sounds like a lot of work. And a lot of mess. To spare you, I rounded up 30 of the raddest pre-dyed pieces below that will zap your closet with kaleidoscopic color. Pick out a few of your favorites and watch as you completely slay fall style.

Cherry Bombshell Blurred Lines Plus Tie Dye Midi Skirt $30 | Nasty Gal Buy Now This red tie-dye skirt completely reimagines the pattern into something a bit more sophisticated yet not less bold. Pair it with a chunky black sweater and matching Dr Martens boots for the perfect autumnal look.

Full Specturm Tokyo Crop Shirt $125 | Cotton Citizen Buy Now The contrast between the intense hues and black veins on this crop top is everything.

Baby Blues 88 Rising Tie Dye Sweatpants $100 | HBX Buy Now Do these sweatpants remind anyone else of the markings of a Great Dane?

Gray Scale COLLUSION tie dye cargo pants with pocket $56 | ASOS Buy Now Tie-dye in black and white still looks cool AF too.

I'm Spiraling Plus Rainbow Spiral Tie Dye Hoodie $30 | Rue 21 Buy Now A hoodie that can hold its own alongside the best of your hippie dad's favorite vintage pieces.

Head In The Clouds BP Claudia Sulewski Tie Dye Sweatshirt $49 | Nordstrom Buy Now Goes-with-anything tie-dye.

Beach Bum PJ Salvage Tie Dye Sweatshirt $68 | South Moon Under Buy Now The perfect crew neck to chill out in during Los Angeles' mild winters.

Dark Side Vintage Splatter Tie-Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt $59 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now For if you like tie-dye but still want to keep your edgy aesthetic.

Work It Tie Dye Workwear Jacket $168 | Free People Buy Now Tie-dye adds a playful kick to this utilitarian-style button-down jacket.

Purple Haze New Girl Order Curve oversized sweatshirt in pastel tie dye $51 | ASOS Buy Now Further proof that millennial lilac is cool in literally any form.

Oh, Crop Free People Thinkin About You Tie-Dye Cropped Sweatshirt $128 $96 | Bloomingdale's Buy Now The almost neon-like colors of this cropped hoodie give it an especially electric appeal.

Fuzzy Wuzzy Lilac Tie Dye Borg Zip Through Sweatshirt $59 | Missguided Buy Now Brb, buying 10 of these to live in all winter long.

Level Up ASOS DESIGN Curve relaxed long sleeve t-shirt in tie dye $20 | ASOS Buy Now Seeing as pastels are another huge fall trend, you'll be able to kill two birds with one stone by rocking this long sleeve shirt.

Disco Fever Topshop Tie Dye Tee $30 | Nordstrom Buy Now The perfect going out top to layer under your favorite leather jacket.

Shine Bright New Girl Order Curve disco leggings in tie dye print $35 | ASOS Buy Now Neon yellow leggings to light up the gym in.

Say Cheese MYTAGALONGS UO Exclusive Crossbody Camera Bag $28 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Fall 2019 goal: take more non-iPhone photos. This cute bag would definitely help me achieve it.

American Honey TALL Tie Dye Raw Hem Shacket $75 | Topshop Buy Now This jacket really just makes me want a Firecracker Popsicle.

Blue Crush To Dye For Packable Jacket $148 | Free People Buy Now This chilled out windbreaker would be an excellent layering piece and could be styled to read like sportswear or streetwear in a breeze.

Dream In Color Daydreamer X REVOLVE Tie Dye Varsity Crew Sweatshirt $88 | Revolve Buy Now It's kind of a like a reverse tie-dye job.

Back to Black Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Tie-Dyed High-Waist Leggings $59 | Macy's Buy Now As a New Yorker, I get wanting to keep most of your wardrobe pieces black. But that doesn't mean you can't still get in on the tie-dye trend!

Fluff Piece Jaded London tie dye fleece festival jacket $103 | ASOS Buy Now I'm crying that this isn't in my closet already. Between its blood orange and black color palette and chunky, fuzzy design, it's my dream fleece.

Match Point TORY SPORT Tie-dyed stretch-jersey leggings $110 | Net-A-Porter Buy Now You can never have too many eye-popping leggings.

Keep It Cool Collina Strada Mistake Tee in Tide Tie Dye $87 | Need Supply Buy Now Copying this satin skirt and tie-dye top look stat.

Precious Cargos The Ragged Priest combat pants in tie dye $95 | ASOS Buy Now Kim Possible, but make it 2019. These tie-dye cargo pants are effortlessly cool and have my name all over them.

Great Jeans Plus size black tie dye co ord cropped denim jacket $52 | Missguided Buy Now Jean jacket, but make it psychedelic.

Skater Girl Stüssy Long Sleeve Tie Dye Logo Tee $48 | Need Supply Buy Now A shirt that will go withe very pair of blue denim you own.

Sock It To 'Em Tie-Dye Sport Crew Sock $10 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now These socks bring a whole new meaning to happy feet.

Sheer Genius Plus Size Mesh Tie-Dye Top $11 | Forever 21 Buy Now Another top that's perfect for a date night or dance party.