30 Fall 2019 Tie-Dye Pieces To Get Your Sartorial Groove On In

By Ariana Marsh

The summer of 2019 has looked extra groovy thanks to a certain throwback rainbow print that's been splashed across every style of clothing around. While it's often relegated to warmer months, that's about to change. The lineup of fall 2019 tie-dye pieces is so good that you'll be rocking the bright pattern all summer long. Seeing as 2019 marked the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, tie-dye couldn't be returning at a better time. Get ready, because your wardrobe is about to channel your dad's style once again but in a very different, much cooler way.

From cozy hoodies and oversized sweatpants to fleece jackets and tall socks, the fashion pieces that have been taken over by tie-dye for fall truly run the gamut. While snagging pieces that are truly unique is as easy as buying a bunch of cool white separates that will stand up to chilly weather and tie-dyeing them at home, I can understand that that sounds like a lot of work. And a lot of mess. To spare you, I rounded up 30 of the raddest pre-dyed pieces below that will zap your closet with kaleidoscopic color. Pick out a few of your favorites and watch as you completely slay fall style.

Cherry Bombshell

Blurred Lines Plus Tie Dye Midi Skirt
$30
 | 
Nasty Gal

This red tie-dye skirt completely reimagines the pattern into something a bit more sophisticated yet not less bold. Pair it with a chunky black sweater and matching Dr Martens boots for the perfect autumnal look.

Full Specturm

Tokyo Crop Shirt
$125
 | 
Cotton Citizen

The contrast between the intense hues and black veins on this crop top is everything.

Baby Blues

88 Rising Tie Dye Sweatpants
$100
 | 
HBX

Do these sweatpants remind anyone else of the markings of a Great Dane?

Gray Scale

COLLUSION tie dye cargo pants with pocket
$56
 | 
ASOS

Tie-dye in black and white still looks cool AF too.

I'm Spiraling

Plus Rainbow Spiral Tie Dye Hoodie
$30
 | 
Rue 21

A hoodie that can hold its own alongside the best of your hippie dad's favorite vintage pieces.

Head In The Clouds

BP Claudia Sulewski Tie Dye Sweatshirt
$49
 | 
Nordstrom

Goes-with-anything tie-dye.

Beach Bum

PJ Salvage Tie Dye Sweatshirt
$68
 | 
South Moon Under

The perfect crew neck to chill out in during Los Angeles' mild winters.

Dark Side

Vintage Splatter Tie-Dye Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$59
 | 
Urban Outfitters

For if you like tie-dye but still want to keep your edgy aesthetic.

Work It

Tie Dye Workwear Jacket
$168
 | 
Free People

Tie-dye adds a playful kick to this utilitarian-style button-down jacket.

Purple Haze

New Girl Order Curve oversized sweatshirt in pastel tie dye
$51
 | 
ASOS

Further proof that millennial lilac is cool in literally any form.

Totes

Vintage Riverside Tool & Dye Hand-Dyed Tote Bag
$89
 | 
Urban Outfitters

Perfect for your laptop, schoolbooks, whatever.

Oh, Crop

Free People Thinkin About You Tie-Dye Cropped Sweatshirt
$128
$96
 | 
Bloomingdale's

The almost neon-like colors of this cropped hoodie give it an especially electric appeal.

Fuzzy Wuzzy

Lilac Tie Dye Borg Zip Through Sweatshirt
$59
 | 
Missguided

Brb, buying 10 of these to live in all winter long.

Level Up

ASOS DESIGN Curve relaxed long sleeve t-shirt in tie dye
$20
 | 
ASOS

Seeing as pastels are another huge fall trend, you'll be able to kill two birds with one stone by rocking this long sleeve shirt.

Disco Fever

Topshop Tie Dye Tee
$30
 | 
Nordstrom

The perfect going out top to layer under your favorite leather jacket.

Shine Bright

New Girl Order Curve disco leggings in tie dye print
$35
 | 
ASOS

Neon yellow leggings to light up the gym in.

Say Cheese

MYTAGALONGS UO Exclusive Crossbody Camera Bag
$28
 | 
Urban Outfitters

Fall 2019 goal: take more non-iPhone photos. This cute bag would definitely help me achieve it.

American Honey

TALL Tie Dye Raw Hem Shacket
$75
 | 
Topshop

This jacket really just makes me want a Firecracker Popsicle.

Blue Crush

To Dye For Packable Jacket
$148
 | 
Free People

This chilled out windbreaker would be an excellent layering piece and could be styled to read like sportswear or streetwear in a breeze.

Dream In Color

Daydreamer X REVOLVE Tie Dye Varsity Crew Sweatshirt
$88
 | 
Revolve

It's kind of a like a reverse tie-dye job.

Back to Black

Calvin Klein Performance Plus Size Tie-Dyed High-Waist Leggings
$59
 | 
Macy's

As a New Yorker, I get wanting to keep most of your wardrobe pieces black. But that doesn't mean you can't still get in on the tie-dye trend!

Fluff Piece

Jaded London tie dye fleece festival jacket
$103
 | 
ASOS

I'm crying that this isn't in my closet already. Between its blood orange and black color palette and chunky, fuzzy design, it's my dream fleece.

Match Point

TORY SPORT Tie-dyed stretch-jersey leggings
$110
 | 
Net-A-Porter

You can never have too many eye-popping leggings.

Keep It Cool

Collina Strada Mistake Tee in Tide Tie Dye
$87
 | 
Need Supply

Copying this satin skirt and tie-dye top look stat.

Precious Cargos

The Ragged Priest combat pants in tie dye
$95
 | 
ASOS

Kim Possible, but make it 2019. These tie-dye cargo pants are effortlessly cool and have my name all over them.

Great Jeans

Plus size black tie dye co ord cropped denim jacket
$52
 | 
Missguided

Jean jacket, but make it psychedelic.

Skater Girl

Stüssy Long Sleeve Tie Dye Logo Tee
$48
 | 
Need Supply

A shirt that will go withe very pair of blue denim you own.

Sock It To 'Em

Tie-Dye Sport Crew Sock
$10
 | 
Urban Outfitters

These socks bring a whole new meaning to happy feet.

Sheer Genius

Plus Size Mesh Tie-Dye Top
$11
 | 
Forever 21

Another top that's perfect for a date night or dance party.

Skirt The Issue

Click Product to Zoom Cotton Citizen Exclusive Melbourne Tie-Dye Cotton Midi Skirt
$125
 | 
Moda Operandi

So long, leopard midi skirt — meet your replacement.