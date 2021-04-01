Pastels? You got that. Eggs for painting? Covered. A virtual meet-up with your fave peeps? Planned. The only things your at-home Easter party checklist is missing are your festive photos with Easter 2021 captions to match. Obviously, you want to show off your spring vibes this holiday season, so you'll need the right captions to light up your post.

Your typical Easter weekend may have included getting together with family for a hoppin' barbecue or linking up with your squad for a yummy brunch, but your 2021 plans look a bit different. This year, you're keeping the festivities at home in order to prevent contracting and/or spreading the coronavirus as recommended in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines (CDC). By celebrating indoors, you're staying egg-stra safe and cozy. Plus, it gives you much more time to get cracking on those holiday-themed DIY projects you've been thinking about.

When you pepper your home with holiday touches like flower arrangements and colorful garlands, you'll find so many fresh backgrounds to use for your snaps on the 'Gram. Pose in front of your fave bouquet or play around using a few stems in your hand as props for a cute pic to go along with these clever captions for Easter 2021. A group selfie of you and your housemates gathered around the table will look sweeter than chocolate bunnies when paired with any of these witty captions.

Daniel Tardif/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. "Kickin' it back Easter Bunny-style."

2. "Think we can all agree PJs are the best Easter Sunday #OOTD."

3. "Hare's my Easter 'fit."

4. "All these florals in my home make me so hoppy."

5. "Chick out this Easter setup."

6. "One chocolate bunny-covered smile coming right up."

7. "Double tap if you're feelin' hoppy."

8. "Easter brunch... but eat it in bed."

9. "Basically an eggs-pert at cozy Easters."

10. "Just two jelly beans in a pod."

11. "Yeah, Peter Cottontail's cute and all, but have you seen my outfit today?"

12. "Hoppin' back to the couch like."

13. "This little egg is nesting."

14. "It's getting a lily bit festive in here."

15. "Why aren't there more holidays dedicated to painting and eating chocolate?"

Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

16. "Peep these painted eggs we made."

17. "Ate all my Easter chocolate. How rude."

18. "The only thing I carrot-bout is more candy."

19. "Check out this eggs-travaganza."

20. "Brunch bunnies."

21. "Now entering: The craft zone."

22. "This Easter plan is tie-dye for."

23. "Had to think outside the basket for this year's plans."

24. "Peep, peep! Make way for Easter."

25. "Nothing like bein' home with my hunny bunny."

26. "The spring dress stays on during Easter weekend."

27. "I hop everyone's enjoying this special day."

28. "Just poppy-in to say, "Happy Easter!.""

29. "It's a special daisy to today."

30. "The best-laid plans happen at home."