30 Disney Wedding Captions That'll Really Make You Believe In Fairy Tales

From an early age, Disney made you believe in happily ever after. Now that there are wedding bells in your near future, your very own fairy tale is becoming a reality — or maybe you're part of your best friend's magical day. Whatever the case may be, really every wedding makes you feel as though you've stepped into a real-life Disney film. To document those beautiful moments on the 'Gram, you'll need to be equipped with Disney wedding captions.

I personally love attending Disney-themed weddings. I can always expect to see a few hidden Mickeys, and maybe the couple's first dance is to "Beauty and the Beast." That's probably why I love watching Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings so much and end up crying all the happy tears. (I guess I'm just a sucker for love.)

You may be getting married to your very own Prince Charming or Disney princess. You've got your fairy godmother — your wedding planner — making every wish come true. Now, all that's left to do is enjoy the day. You'll be dancing on cloud nine and twirling in pixie dust. For every snap that's taken, you can use any of these 30 Disney captions for your post and fully enjoy this happily ever after.

Shutterstock

1. "Our dreams have officially come true."

2. "And so they lived happily ever after."

3. "So this love. So this is what makes life divine." — Cinderella

4. "You're the best thing I never knew I needed." — The Princess and the Frog

5. "Now all we need is a white horse to ride us off into the sunset."

6. "Found the Mickey to my Minnie."

7. "Living my very own Disney movie."

8. "Let me share this whole new world with you." — Aladdin

9. "My dream wouldn't be complete without you in it." — The Princess and the Frog

10. "Feeling like a Disney princess."

11. "No longer 'someday,' because my prince has come."

12. "I love you to Neverland and back."

13. "I'm so glad none of this disappears at midnight."

14. "I'm glad to be part of your world."

15. "You're the one, the one I've been looking for." — The Little Mermaid

Yulai Studio/Shutterstock

16. "Happily ever after starts right now."

17. "Tale as old as time." — Beauty and the Beast

18. "You are my greatest adventure." — The Incredibles

19. "I'm so glad I found someone who loves Disney as much as me."

20. "You were my new dream." — Tangled

21. "Disney made me believe in happily ever after. You made me believe it was possible."

22. "If you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true." — Cinderella

23. "Be our guest to our wedding."

24. "This wedding is perfect in every way."

25. "Our Disney story is just starting."

26. "Love is a song that never ends." — Bambi

27. "We're simply meant to be." — The Nightmare Before Christmas

28. "I bet I could fly with all the happy thoughts I have right now."

29. "I wouldn’t have nothing if I didn’t have you." — Monsters, Inc.

30. "Off to our castle to live happily ever after."