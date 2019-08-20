30 Cute Captions For End Of Summer & Holding On To Your Beach Days A Little Longer

Someone needs to tell summer to chill, because it seems to be in a rush. As much as you don't want your beloved beach days to fade away, you know fall is right around the corner. Instead of being sad as you wave goodbye to summer, you can celebrate the end of the season in style. Throw a pool party with your friends or rent a beach house for a final weekend getaway. Whichever way you decide to party, you'll need cute captions for end of summer.

At the beginning of the season, you had a long list of things you wanted to do. From lounging in plush poolside cabanas, to attending backyard BBQs, to embarking on long weekend road trips with your besties, you may have checked mostly everything off. Now that August is here, it's crucial you get to every remaining activity on your bucket list.

By spending as many of these remaining days of summer at the beach as possible, you're truly living by the motto of seas-ing the day. So when the time comes to post pictures on a large inflatable flamingo or sippin' a fruity drink out of a coconut, you'll be ready with these 30 captions. You don't have time to waste coming up with the best caption on your own, so I'm here to help. Now go and enjoy yourself.

Shutterstock

1. "Summer always ends with good memories."

2. "I dream of a never-ending summer."

3. "A summer I'll always remember with people I'll never forget."

4. "Take me where summer never ends."

5. "And at the end of the day, your feet should be dirty, your hair messy and your eyes sparkling." — Shanti

6. "Summer loving happened so fast." — Grease, "Summer Nights"

7. "Pressing the pause button on this moment."

8. "Can we restart summer?"

9. "Please summer, don't go."

10. "Handing summer a speeding ticket."

11. "Summer may be ending, but I'm keeping my vacation mode on."

12. "August is like the Sunday of summer."

13. "Sunsets are proof that endings can often be beautiful too." — Beau Taplin

14. "A true love story never ends, and I'll always love you summer."

15. "It's not goodbye, it's I'll see you in less than 365 days."

Shutterstock

16. "Here's looking at you, summer."

17. "Gone coastal, be back never."

18. "Sorry, fall. I'm in a committed relationship with summer."

19. "Catch you on the next wave."

20. "Never say goodbye because goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting." — J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan

21. "Don't worry, summer. We'll meet again."

22. "They say, 'change is good,' but I don't know what's so good about summer ending."

23. "Beach PLEASE don't go."

24. "So long, sweet summer."

25. "It's always summer in my heart and in my soul." — Yellowcard, "Always Summer"

26. "Don't worry, I'll sea you real soon."

27. "Fall better step up its game, because summer was pretty amazing."

28. "Catch you on the flippity-flip." — The Office

29. "Let's just not taco bout summer ending."

30. "Hey summer, we won't forget each other, right?"