25 Captions For Saying Goodbye To Summer & Soaking Up Every Last Minute

It may seem like it was just yesterday when you were counting down the days until you could go to the beach, relax by the pool, and eat ice cream on the regular to cool off from the heat. Now, summer is coming to a bittersweet close, and fall is right around the corner. As a summer lover, you're not quite ready to move on. You still have a few more bikini pics and sunglasses selfies you want to snap, so for your last posts of this season, you'll need some captions for saying goodbye to summer.

You knew going into summer that it would eventually end, but that still doesn't make saying goodbye any easier. That's why you need the make the most of these last few precious summer days by doing everything you haven't been able to do just yet. Go to a baseball game with your squad, host a backyard potluck, have a movie night under the stars, spend sunrise to sunset at the beach, or unwind by a bonfire with s'mores and cozy blankets.

There are plenty of fun activities to do as your last hurrah of the season, and when the time comes to post on the 'Gram, you can use any of these 25 goodbye captions. Don't worry about coming up with something on your own. I've got you covered, so you can just relax and seas every last bit of summer you possibly can.

Shutterstock

1. "Sea you next year, summer."

2. "Well, I am not usually one for speeches. So, goodbye." — Parks and Recreation

3. "Catch you on the next wave, summer."

4. "Sea you reel soon."

5. "I don't want summer to end. I'll have to remember what day of the week it is again."

6. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — A.A. Milne

7. "Hate to wave goodbye. Sea you soon."

8. "Handing out a speeding ticket to summer."

9. "Goodbye? Oh no, please. Can't we just go back to page one and start all over again?" — Winnie the Pooh

10. "Cheerio! Chex you later. I'll cereal-sly miss you."

11. "Stay salty, my summer friend."

12. "Even though I knew the end of summer was coming, it still hurts."

13. "So long, sweet summer."

14. "Goodbye, summer. I always thought we had something special."

15. "Gonna drink a Pumpkin Spice Latte to cope with the pain of saying goodbye to summer."

Shutterstock

16. "Hey summer, thanks for the memories."

17. "I'll be right back. I just have to say hi to these other seasons real quick."

18. "Summer, you are my hardest goodbye."

19. "Ice scream because I don't want summer to end."

20. "Baby bye bye bye." — *NSYNC, "Bye Bye Bye"

21. "This isn't goodbye. This is see you next year... literally."

22. "Bye, bye, summertime."

23. "Now where am I going to get my vitamin sea?"

24. "Let us shell-abrate all the good times and tan lines we had together."

25. "Really trying to relish these last moments."