When you're in a long-distance relationship, Zooming together is your go-to date night plan. It's an easy way to spend quality time with your partner despite being miles apart. It might even be the time when you snap most of your cute pics together nowadays, which is why you should have some Instagram captions for Zoom date night pictures on hand.

With the right virtual date night setup, you could capture some really sweet photos. For example, if you're planning a romantic dinner, light a bunch of candles around your computer for a dreamy vibe. Then, pour some wine or sparkling apple cider, and snap a selfie while toasting together through the computer screen. When you pick out your fave snap, pair it with a romantic quote like, "You're worth every mile between us," for your Zoom date night Instagram caption.

If you're looking for a plandid pic, set up a self-timer to snap random pics while laughing and chatting with your sweetheart. Or, if you love music, put together a Spotify playlist of your favorite songs to listen to together. Then, have your camera capture some selfies while belting out a few tunes, and share that snap with a quote like, "When in doubt, Zoom it out." Whatever pictures you take, you’ll be ready to post them with any of these captions for your Zoom date night that are sure to sweeten up your feed.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

1. "I'd Zoom with you any day."

2. "Distance is just a test of how far love can travel."

3. "You're worth every mile between us."

4. "When we're not meeting in my dreams, we meet over Zoom."

5. "Love > Distance."

6. "Our Zoom dates will never get old."

7. "Wine not plan a Zoom date?"

8. "We've got this date night thing covered."

9. "When in doubt, Zoom it out."

10. "There's a 100% chance we do this again for our next date night."

11. "Our love has gone virtual."

12. "Love you through the screen."

13. "The cutest Zoom meeting you'll ever see."

14. "Near or far, I love you just the way you are."

15. "We may be on Zoom, but our love is IRL."

Marko Geber/DigitalVision/Getty Images

16. "How is it that you can take my breath away through a computer screen?"

17. "I wouldn't want to be on Zoom with anyone else."

18. "This is the right way to Zoom."

19. "I never want to stop making memories with you... even virtual ones."

20. "Love is the shortest distance between hearts."

21. "Wherever, whenever."

22. "If you thought saying goodbye on the phone was hard, logging off of Zoom is so much harder."

23. "I love being yours."

24. "Love has entered the chat."

25. "I totally forgot you were behind a computer screen and not here in the room."

26. "I'm only one Zoom call away."

27. "We're connected."

28. "This is going to be my computer background."

29. "Our love is hotter than my computer right now."

30. "Where you Zoom, I will follow."