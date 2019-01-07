30 Captions For Valentine's Day Gift Pics That Are As Sweet As A Box Of Chocolate

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Soon enough, store aisles will be overflowing with flowers, chocolates, and hearts galore. If you're in a relationship, you may have something sweet coming your way. Or, if you're planning a girls' night out with your single ladies, you might have a little Galentine's gift exchange in the works. For any heart-shaped box pic in your future, you'll need captions for Valentine's Day gift photos you want to post on Instagram.

For the past few years, my Valentine's Day plans have consisted of karaoke with friends and handing out handmade Valentine's Day cards like we used to back in grade school. It's a cute way to show your friends just how much you care about them. That's the whole point in the holiday, anyway — to make sure the ones you love know it.

Show that you truly appreciate the love coming your way by posting that card or gift you receive on Feb. 14 on Instagram. Also, consider these 30 Valentine's Day quotes as my gift to you, so you can post ASAP and get right back to enjoying some sweet chocolate.

1. "You are loved."

2. "True love lasts forever." — Joseph B. Wirthlin

3. "Like pickles, everything you do means a great dill to me."

4. "With you, I am filled with hugs, kisses, and Valentine's wishes."

5. "Be mine with wine."

6. "Smitten with this and you."

7. "I know Yoda one for me."

8. "You're my everything. Everything else is just... everything else."

9. "The only thing that's bitter here is the chocolate."

10. "I want a piece of you."

11. "Time to pop the pink champagne."

12. "You make my heart skip a beat."

13. "Take another little piece of my heart now, baby." — Janis Joplin, "Piece Of My Heart"

14. "I chews you, Valentine."

15. "Olive juice soda much."

16. "Every gift from a friend is a wish for your happiness." — Richard Bach

17. "My heart."

18. "Love is a gift everyone can afford to give."

19. "All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." — Charles M. Schulz

20. "You give me the kind of feeling people write novels about."

21. "There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson

22. "Love is the only gold I need, but I'll take this as well."

23. "Your hand fits in mine like it's made just for me." — One Direction, "Little Things"

24. "I love the giver more than the gift, but I will not turn down a gift."

25. "You are my gift today and every day of the year."

26. "True love is a lovely surprise gift."

27. "It may not be wrapped in a bow, but I've found the greatest gift of all."

28. "Wishing you a Valentine's Day chock-full of love."

29. "You mocha me so happy this Valentine's Day."

30. "Everything you do is so sweet that I will never dessert you, Valentine.