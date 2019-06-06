30 Captions For Skateboarding Pics & Shredding It Up On Social Media

For your entire life, you want to surround yourself with good vibes and better people. You want to spend your days in the sunshine, your nights under the bright stars, and every moment in between with your besties. You want to ditch the drama, gossip, and negative energy, and trade it for heart-to-hearts and inside jokes made at the local skateparks. After all, the half-pipes are built for making memories, ditching your comfort zone, and living your #bestlife. Every ramp you ride is a reminder that you're capable of so much, and the world can be pretty rad. Do yourself a favor and gather up some captions for skateboarding pics, OK? You'll need them for when you're shredding it up on social media.

To be honest, you remember your first trip to the skatepark like it was yesterday. You tagged along with your older brother, who was meeting up with his friends, and excitedly watched as they raced down the epic, concrete ramps. Sometimes, their board would slip out from under their sneakers and roll to the other side of the park. You would run to grab it, and think, "Wow, I want to try." Soon enough, your brother taught you a few tricks and how to get some speed, and you were taking on the bowls, too.

From then on, you started taking your skateboard with you everywhere. You brought it on family vacations to the beach, so that you could check out the boardwalks and shred around the condo complexes. You threw it in the car when you were going on an adventure on the West Coast, just in case you ran into a park or a sweet spot on the Pacific Coast Highway to take a picture with your colorful skate deck. Everywhere you went, you collected a new sticker to add to your board or landed a trick that you've been practicing forever.

Not much has changed since those days, and this summer, you fully plan on being joined at the hip with your board again. You plan on bringing it along on your travels, your memories, and your hangs with your besties. Here are 30 captions for the inevitable skateboarding pics you will take, when you're shredding it up on social media and beyond.

1. "You either love skateboarding, or you're wrong."

2. "All she does is skateboard, skateboard, skateboard."

3. "Thank u, next ramp."

4. "When in doubt, shred it out."

5. "Get busy skateboarding."

6. "I'll catch you on the flip side."

7. "Live like a local."

8. "Be the girl who decided to go for the big ramps."

9. "Hey, here's to you California. Beautiful haze of suburbia." — blink-182, "California"

10. "My little rebel girl." — Angels & Airwaves, "Rebel Girl"

11. "Love the life you live." — Bob Marley

12. "Relationship status: falling in love with my skateboard."

13. "In my defense, I was left unsupervised."

14. "Doing this sweet thing called skateboarding."

15. "The more skateboards the merrier."

16. "Girls just wanna skateboard in the sun."

17. "Life is better when you're at the skatepark."

18. "Don't be a bummer, enjoy the summer."

19. "This is what summer dreams are made of."

20. "Skateboarding lover since birth."

21. "We're too rad for you."

22. "Leavin' all those worries behind."

23. "Every once in a while, ditch your comfort zone."

24. "Talk less, skateboard more."

25. "Quit hiding your skateboarding skills."

26. "I'm here for the snacks and skateboards."

27. "Bring on the big ramps."

28. "BRB: It's time to ride."

29. "Good vibes only."

30. "You glow girl."

Now, I've never landed any of those tricks myself. But, I have rolled around on a skateboard in my driveway and been to the skateparks in my hometown. I've seen the huge ramps and half-pipes, and thought, "I wonder if I could do that."

This summer, I may have to throw on my sneakers, put on the greatest hits from blink-192, and give this epic sport a try. Like you, I'll be sure to document the entire experience on social media with these captions, and show the world that I'm shredding it on social media and beyond. (Toss me a like or a comment, please!)