With Halloween creeping up around the corner, it's time to have some spooktacular fun. As someone who loves all things scary, my friends are always asking me what's the most fun Halloween thing to do. My answer is always Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. I love the movie-level haunted houses and creepy themed food, but one of my favorite things is walking through the scare zones and posing for pictures with the monsters. For every picture you snap, you'll want to have some captions for Halloween Horror Nights 2019 ready to go.

My sister and I have been going to Halloween Horror Nights together since we were kids. We both love how Universal makes you feel like you've stepped into some of your favorite horror movies and TV shows. This year, the Stranger Things and Ghostbusters mazes are must-dos, but I can't deny the Killer Klowns from Outer Space maze is one of my favorites. Last year they had the Klowns walking around in their own scare zone which gave me some of my favorite Halloween pics to date. They also have tasty food this year like a Stranger Things doughnut and Ghostbusters Trap Popcorn that are totally camera-ready.

Now all you need are some captions to make posting all your pictures a whole lot easier. Since you'll want to keep an eye out for all the monsters around every corner, here are 30 Halloween Horror Nights captions for you to use right now.

1. "I ain't afraid of no ghost." — Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters"

2. "'Don't look behind you,' they said."

3. "Creeping it real at Halloween Horror Nights."

4. "Look behind you."

5. "Felt cute, might run away from the monsters later."

6. "Hanging out with my main ghouls."

7. "Loved the 'Stranger Things' maze a waffle lot."

8. "Here for the tricks and treats."

9. "I'm un-boo-lievably scared."

10. "What ghost up, must come down."

11. "Ride into the scare zone."

12. "Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!" — Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters"

13. "I'm not klowning around here."

14. "Having a truly horror-filled night."

15. "I'm waffley scared right now."

16. "Got my boo to protect me."

17. "It's now the monster mash." — Bobby Pickett, "Monster Mash"

18. "Too cute to spook."

19. "I apologize ahead of time if I run away from you in the maze."

20. "Fully prepared to be spooked."

21. "There are 'Stranger Things' going on here."

22. "Just getting a breath of fresh scare at Halloween Horror Nights."

23. "Having a screamin' good time."

24. "I can't decide if being in the front of the group or back of the group is better."

25. "There's definitely something strange in this neighborhood."

26. "Now, this is a story all about how my life got flipped-turned upside down." — Will Smith, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

27. "I'm sorry for how I reacted in the haunted house."

28. "Don't you dare suggest we split up."

29. "Getting into the Halloween spirit."

30. "Boo-ckle up, it's gonna be a scary night."

Now you're all set to race from house to house without hesitation. Check every maze and scare zone off your list while also posting that scary good Insta pic on the 'Gram. Just remember to hold your bestie's hand tight and check to make sure there aren't any creatures lurking behind you.