30 Captions For Christmas In Connecticut That Are Beyond Cozy

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, it may be a good idea to book a trip to Connecticut over the holidays. Whether your family lives in Connecticut and you're heading home for the holidays, or your loved ones booked a charming bed and breakfast getaway, you'll want to keep some captions for Christmas in Connecticut close to pair with all the festive pics you capture.

You never know when an Instagram-worthy scene may present itself. Just imagine walking through downtown and seeing the glistening snow-covered trees, fairy lights, and lots of festive decor. If you're a major Gilmore Girls fan, it'll be like spending the holidays in your very own Stars Hollow. Grab a cup of hot cocoa at a local diner that reminds you of Luke's, and walk around any holiday festivals they have going on in town. It'll also be a great time to find some treasures at antique shops you can buy for your family and friends.

If you love snow just as much as Lorelai Gilmore, you'll also want to rush outside the minute it starts to flurry, and snap some pics of outside. Pose for a snow selfie where you can see the snowflakes covering your hair, and use any of these 30 captions to show your followers that you're living in your very own white Christmas.

Shutterstock

1. "I smell snow." — Gilmore Girls

2. "Keep calm and love CT."

3. "Forget the North Pole, I have Connecticut."

4. "There's snow place like Connecticut for the holidays."

5. "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Connecticut."

6. "All I want for Christmas is to be home with you in Connecticut."

7. "Cold mornings were meant for warm mugs."

8. "Feeling like I'm starring in my very own Hallmark Christmas movie."

9. "'Tis the season to bundle up in Connecticut."

10. "I love spending time with my fam snow much."

11. "Getting cozy in this winter wonderland."

12. "I'm glad to be ho, ho, home for the holidays."

13. "Hey, Santa. Where you lead, I will follow."

14. "I sleigh all day in Connecticut."

15. "Sorry, but my presents is required in Connecticut for the holidays."

Shutterstock

16. "I only have ice for you, Connecticut."

17. "When it's cold outside and the blankets are fuzzy, the snuggle is real."

18. "No, but really, it's cold outside."

19. "Up to snow good in Connecticut."

20. "Feeling just pine in Connecticut."

21. "My favorite color is Christmastime in Connecticut."

22. "All spruced up for the holidays."

23. "Hot cocoa + Connecticut weather = the best Christmas ever.."

24. "'Tis the season to sparkle under Christmas lights."

25. "My dreams are coming true, because I've been dreaming of a white Christmas."

26. "You are the holly to my jolly."

27. "Merry Christmas from Connecticut."

28. "Current status: Christmas in Connecticut."

29. "Just like the ornaments on my tree, I like hanging out with you."

30. "Currently sleighing Christmas in Connecticut."