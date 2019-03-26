It's that time of year again. (I'm talking about music festival season, of course.) If you're Coachella-bound, you know that it's one of the most highly-anticipated festivals of the year. Break out your cutest bohemian sundress, and get those glittery space buns ready to slay, because your time spent in the desert will be epic. The first weekend kicks off on Friday, Apr. 12, 2019 this year. Every year, I stalk the heck out of Coachella on the 'Gram. I love seeing everyone's videos and Insta-worthy outfits, so if you're lucky enough to be attending, you'll need the best Coachella captions 2019 for every snap you take.

The lineup this year is amazing with artists like Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Solange Knowles, Childish Gambino, and more. I'm also excited to see K-pop group, BLACKPINK perform with their great dance moves. The music is one thing, but everyone also knows Coachella for its incredible fashion. Everyone attending really steps up the style game in floral and boho-chicness, and you'll want to show off every look you wear.

When the time comes to post your selfie or squad pic to social media, you'll be too busy hopping from fun thing to fun thing to really come up with your own caption. Let me help make the packing this year easier with these 30 Coachella-inspired captions to use. Now, dance in the desert and post everything for me to see.

1. "I'm just a free spirit with a wild heart and an open road ahead."

2. "This is America." — Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

3. "Music is the strongest form of magic." — Marilyn Manson

4. "I wish some weekends lasted forever."

5. "This is where I feel most alive."

6. "Coachella chillin'."

7. "And I'ma scream and shout for what I love. Passionate but I don't give no f*cks." — Ariana Grande, "needy"

8. "Someone told me there's a girl out there, with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

9. "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty, "Wildflowers"

10. "And we danced all night to the best song ever." — One Direction, "Best Song Ever"

11. "Spend more time with my friends, I ain't worried 'bout nothin'." — Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

12. "And if the music is good, you dance."

13. "Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du." — BLACKPINK, "DDU-DU DDU-DU"

14. "Baby, you're electric love." — Børns, "Electric Love"

15. "I've got Coachella vibes all weekend long."

16. "In a field of roses, she is a wildflower."

17. "Nothing but blue skies and sunny vibes."

18. "Take me to the desert."

19. "Let your dreams be your wings."

20. "If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun." — Katharine Hepburn

21. "You can never have too much happy."

22. "I've got sunshine on my mind."

23. "Collect moments, not things."

24. "When your mood matches your floral."

25. "(Sorry in advance for screaming, dancing, and singing at the top of my lungs.)"

26. "This is my Coachella best."

27. "Then we grew a little, and romanticized the time I saw flowers in your hair." — The Lumineers, "Flowers in Your Hair"

28. "I've found my paradise, and it's called Coachella."

29. "I go to the desert every April to find myself."

30. "She is like a wildflower; beautiful, fierce, and free."