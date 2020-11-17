One of the best things about being in a relationship is knowing you're the number one person in someone else's life. Having someone you can count on to be there for you when you need them and who truly values you is just so special. While all the signs in the zodiac are certainly capable of putting their partners above all else, some truly stand out when it comes to making their special someone feel, well, special. They're the zodiac signs who will prioritize you no matter what.

These caring and loyal signs tend to thrive in relationships because they're comfortable making commitments. They value relationships and are willing to put in the work to make them rock solid. They're also naturally altruistic, so they would do just about anything for the ones they love. That being said, despite enjoying being coupled up, none of these signs are the types to settle just for the sake of it. If they're with you, it's because they chose you specifically. Is it any surprise, then, that you'd quickly become their top priority? If that's the kind of partner you want in your life, keep an eye out for these signs.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

wsfurlan/E+/Getty Images

A Taurus partner is your rock. This reliable and loving earth sign isn’t the easiest to win over initially, but once you’ve earned their trust and respect they're loyal to the end. They enjoy being in a relationship as they like stability, and this sensual sign is thrilled to have someone to cuddle with. They tend to think in the long term and don’t want to deal with the upheaval of an unstable relationship. As such, they put their partner and their needs as a couple first to make sure the relationship is happy and healthy for the long haul.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Emotional security is very important to Cancer, so a healthy and functional relationship is everything to them. They put the needs of their partner before their own without even thinking, so while being loved by Cancer is a wonderful feeling, it's important you don't take advantage of their emotional generosity. For one thing, it's unkind, but it can also backfire since when Cancer is wounded they tend to shut down and go cold. If they feel the care in return, however, there's no sign more loyal than Cancer.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

Libra’s connection to Venus, their ruling planet, means they're all about love. For Libra, balance is everything, so they seek to make sure that their home life is a happy and harmonious one. That means checking in regularly to ensure their partner's needs are being satisfied and working through any issues that arise. They are tuned and present in the relationship, yet have a streak of independence like all air signs. This means that, while they're invested in their partner, they also won’t smother them. Keep in mind, however, that Libra's a true believer in reciprocity and expect the same consideration in return.

Not everyone wants this much attention or attentiveness, but for those who do want a partner that always put them first, these signs and their big, generous hearts may be the ones you’ve been looking for.