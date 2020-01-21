Don't let Hallmark fool you — Valentine's Day isn't only for people in long-term relationships. Whether you meet up with your casual fling, share the day with your dearest friends, or follow a surprise spark with a sexy stranger, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate Cupid's Birthday. Of course, if you're one of the zodiac signs who'll have a one-night stand on Valentine’s Day, your plans for Feb. 14 may already be written in the stars.

While astrology can't dictate everything, it's fun to consider how the zodiac influences your love life. Are you a playful Gemini who prefers to keep things casual or unconventional? A creative Aquarius that likes to do things on your own terms, in your own time? Whatever the case, you can celebrate Valentine's Day in whatever way you see fit, from a one-time romp with a Bumble date to a steamy night with a new hookup. However, regardless of your sign, it's imperative to discuss consent and intentions before having a one-stand night. Though hookups can be totally sultry, there's nothing sexy about miscommunication.

If you've talked the talk and you're on the same page, here are the three signs likely to have a hot hookup this V-Day.

Hirurg/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Free-spirited Sagittarius likes a casual hookup, regardless of when and where. Of course, on Valentine's Day, a time for romance, they'll enjoy nothing more than getting frisky with someone new. One for casual flings and keeping it cool, this fire sign won't mind turning up the heat with a new flame, even if just for one night only. Adventurous and independent, Sag likes to be constantly trying new things. From meeting new people to experiencing new types of pleasures, they'll love celebrating Valentine's Day in their own way. And a no-strings-attached hookup with a hottie? That sounds about right.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) It's no wonder that Gemini can be a little conflicted in their decision making — they're literally symbolized by two separate people. While this air sign is known for being playful and always able to roll with the punches, when it comes to matters of the heart, Gemini can be indecisive. If these twins are feeling overwhelmed, they're likely to put off big commitments and decisions, preferring stress-free hookups and fun flings with new cuties. Often finding themselves in on-again, off-again relationships, or more casual sexual encounters, the twins are likely to celebrate Cupid's birthday with a one-time hookup.