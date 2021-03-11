You don't need to be an astrologer to see that Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews make a perfect match. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fitness trainer fiancée are 100% couple goals, and TBH, I'm pretty jealous of their new baby girl, Sterling Skye, who gets to hang with the power couple all the time. As a Pisces, Sterling may not be one of the best zodiac signs to third-wheel Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews, but that's only because chilling with two Virgos isn't for everyone.

As Mahomes was born on Sept. 17 and Matthews' birthday falls on Sept. 1, these two are both reliable, sensible, and incredibly loyal Virgos. Dating someone with the same zodiac sign can be tricky, but the fact that Mahomes and Matthews have close birthdays actually works in their favor. When two Virgos date, they're pretty much unstoppable together, and while other signs might find a Virgo-Virgo relationship a little... overbearing, there are a few signs who'd get along swimmingly with this pairing.

Aries and Geminis may not have a great time with this serious-minded duo, but Mahomes and Matthews should def consider inviting one of these zodiac signs along on their next date night.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a fellow Earth sign, Taurus is just as grounded and practical as Virgo. Both signs value security and stability, so for them, wild adventures aren't exactly something they seek. This trio is sure to enjoy quiet nights in and long conversations about their plans for the future. And since Taureans and Virgos both detest spontaneity, you better believe all their hangouts are going to be planned ahead of time down to the last minute.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Scorpio and Virgo may not seem like the most obvious match, but these two have more in common than you may realize. Both value depth and intellect, and philosophical convos between a Scorpio and a pair of Virgos could go on for hours. These signs are also just as comfortable together in companionable silence, and as similarly low-key folks, Scorpios are sure to enjoy the same mellow activities as like-minded Virgos without ever getting bored.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) Few signs make a better match than Virgo and Capricorn. Like Taurus, Cap is another Earth sign, which means those born under Capricorn are no-nonsense planners who approach every situation with rationality. Not everyone would consider a hangout sesh between a Cap and two Virgos to be their idea of a good time, but that's exactly how these signs like it. A Cap is always sure to follow up on plans and show up on time, and if you hang with a pair of Virgos, those qualities are essential.