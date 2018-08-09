Finding someone to hook up with isn't super challenging in this day and age, but finding someone you want to stick around with overnight, and then eat pancakes with the morning after? Now that is a rare and awesome surprise. That is, unless you're someone who knows the zodiac signs who will always make you breakfast in the morning. If that's the case, it’s just a matter of finding them, bedding them, and letting them know how exactly you'd like your eggs. (Just toast for me, thanks).

I'm (mostly) joking, but the truth is, someone like that tends to be a keeper because it’s a sign of other desirable traits in a partner. So, by picking someone who will make small gestures like this with love, you might actually be selecting a potential partner who's going to be concerned with your overall happiness. And who doesn't want that?

The key to finding one of these morning-after unicorns is to focus on zodiac signs who are the perfect combination of old-school romance, selflessness in relationships, and an eagerness to please others. While many signs have one or two of these characteristics, there are three signs that boast them all. Safe to say, they're the most likely to make your dreams of surprise avocado toast in bed a reality. Here's who to stay on the lookout for.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy If there's any one sign known for their love of spoiling their partners, it’s Cancer. This is a sign who wants to give the one they love anything and everything they can to make them happy. And yes, that includes making sure they get the most important meal of the day. They just want you to know that you're the most important person in the world to them. Ugh, my heart. However, the one thing to watch out for with the crab is that sometimes, they can care a little too much. They're ruled by the moon, which is associated with emotion, so these folks really do feel the feels way more intensely than other signs. This tends to make them get a little clingy, sometimes. So, don’t play with this sign's heart and mind, no matter how great their omelettes are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy Capricorns are notorious for their legendary ambition, which is totally justified. But when you take all that drive and translate it into romance, that means they're going to be the best partner you’ve ever had — or die trying. OK, maybe not die, but you can count on them to definitely make sure you wake up to the best frittata of your life. Caps don't play when it comes to the boardroom, the bedroom, or the kitchen. They will succeed. But don’t let their reputation for being all business fool you, because they actually have a huge, tender heart, too. This can make them secretly vulnerable, and very sensitive. You can always count on a Cap to have your back. Despite their drive and ambition, they actually will drop anything at a moment’s notice to be there for their loved ones.