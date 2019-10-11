For feminine-presenting people, lingerie holds a special kind of power. Whether you're dressing up for your partner, going out on the town, or pampering yourself, lingerie can make you feel sexier than anything else can. Anyone can wear lingerie and totally rock it, but for the zodiac signs who own the most lingerie, wearing lacy panties and bralettes is a regular thing. Lingerie is a normal part of their every-day underwear game, because they tend to be the most sensual of the 12 zodiac signs and welcome anything that makes them feel like a total sexy goddess. I mean, who could blame them?

These are the signs who love indulging in everything, from food and sex to fashion and the arts. Sometimes, they can be especially bold and pull a Rihanna by wearing a slip while out and about. Nightgowns are sexy, and all that silk can be expensive. Why should they confine their wearable works of art to the bedroom? These zodiac signs are the type to "lounge around in [their] lingerie, prepared for you just in case," as Lizzo put it so wonderfully in her song "Lingerie."

Dreamy, creative signs, aka Pisceans like Rihanna, love mystery and the fantasy that slipping on a lacy nightie can represent. Fellow water sign Scorpio (who often has a reputation for being freaky in bed) might also have a big collection of lingerie. And have you ever met a Leo who's shy about their sex appeal? Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, J. Lo: All Leos, all bold in everything they do.

That being said, here are five more zodiac signs who embrace the sensual side of life.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Lucas Ottone / Stocksy Libras are ruled by Venus, so sex, love, and aesthetics play a big role in their lives. Lingerie is the perfect intersection of all three, so of course Libra is going to stock up. Booth in their mood and in their fashion choices, Libra's vibe tends to switch between sweet and sexy. Libras are symbolized by the scales after all, so they're always seeking balance. Whatever look they come up with, you better believe they're going to incorporate a mesh bra or a garter into it. Two Libras who have nailed this (and built entire careers off their charming sex appeal) include world-renowned burlesque performer Dita von Teese, and of course, Kim Kardashian West.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Another sign with a fully stocked lingerie drawer is Sagittarius. The interesting part is that a Sagittarian's sexiness comes from the fact that they're absolutely fearless. Hello, Fearless is an album by one of the most notable Sagittarians to date, Taylor Swift. Just like with sky-diving, bungee jumping, or backpacking through South America solo, Sagittarians take on sex with a daredevil attitude. For reference, more famous Sags include Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, and Miley Cyrus. So, make no mistake: a Sagittarius will shamelessly rack up a lingerie bill to entice lovers to their bedroom or constantly surprise their serious partner.