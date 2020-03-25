For some people, jumping headfirst into a new relationship is the easiest thing in the world, while others prefer to move at a much slower pace. The zodiac signs who move slowly in relationships aren't necessarily afraid of commitment, however, it can take them longer to decide how they feel about dating someone. Even though it can be a bit frustrating to find out that someone you like wants to ease into a relationship more slowly, it's important to avoid applying pressure or giving ultimatums if they need more time. Not only does pressure make things less enjoyable, but it can also backfire and make the person you're pining after run in the opposite direction. On the other hand, if you enjoy taking things slow while dating, then these three zodiac signs are definitely on the same page.

Taurus

Taurus is a dynamic and outgoing sign with a large circle of friends. These social butterflies are the life of the party and enjoy meeting new people, but when it comes to love, it can take a while to establish a sense of trust. "Taurus is known for being the most loyal sign in the zodiac," astrologer Cindy Mckean told Bustle. " [...] Luckily, they take their time to find the right partner and don't tend to fall for frivolous romantic conquests." So, if you've got your eye on a Taurus, be ready to take things slow.

Gemini

As the resident shape-shifters of the zodiac, twins versatile and easy to get along with. However, their two-sidedness means that it's not always easy to know how they truly feel. "Geminis are dualistic in nature," agreed Mckean. " [...] Geminis are generally known to have doubles of everything, and that can extend to their love lives and partners. They have only one heart though, which is why they are so careful about who they give it away to."

Shutterstock

Virgo

There's nothing a Virgo values more than their freedom. They have their own ways of doing things and they don't like having to make adjustments, so needless to say, they are very careful about who they commit to. "Virgos like to keep things orderly," said Mckean. "[...] As creatures of habit, Virgos dislike being in a relationship that challenges the practicality of their daily routines and habits. A Virgo would rather forego a relationship than disrupt the structure that defines their life in hope of love." If you want to win over a Virgo's heart, it's best to let them do the pursuing.

Ultimately, it's important to get to know someone before you commit to being in a serious relationship with them. If the person you're dating has made it clear that they may need some extra time, the best thing you can do is be supportive and understanding. And if you start to feel like they're purposefully leading you on, don't be afraid to speak up. If you're struggling to gain or keep momentum early on, this could be a sign that you aren't pursuing a compatible match, and it may be time to focus your efforts elsewhere.