3 Zodiac Signs Who Flirt Most On Dating Apps, So Get Ready To Blush

You're half-way through editing a gorgeous selfie on VSCO, finding the perfect amount of grain, when suddenly, you see a new message notification from your favorite dating app. As you click on it and start to read, you can feel your cheeks turning red as your heart begins to flutter. Though you haven't yet asked your new match for their birth chart, from their messages alone you can tell they're probably an Aries, Gemini, or Leo, aka one of the three zodiac signs who flirt the most on dating apps. And as you think of a witty and playful way to respond, you start to daydream about where your first date should be.

Whether they shower you with compliments or playfully tease you about something in your bio, Aries, Geminis, and Leos know how to bring their A-game to online dating. From you sending the funniest GIF to penning a sweet message that's the perfect balance of cute and coy, these signs aren't fooling around with their flirting. That is of course, until they start fooling around with you. Wink.

If you're in the market for a new match, here's why Aries, Geminis, and Leos send the friskiest and funniest messages on dating apps.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Outgoing Aries feels no qualms about starting a conversation with a new cutie — IRL or on the apps. Whether they ask all about your day or express how excited they are to meet up in person, the ram is known for their flirty demeanor. In fact, being charming come to naturally to them, they may not even realize how flirty they're being. When this fearless fire sign knows what they want, they'll do everything in their power to get it. Known for taking charge and jumping in head first, their sweet messages and jokes will have you swooning over your phone.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Ruled by Mercury, the sign of communication, air sign Gemini is truly blessed by the gift of gab. Able to both start a conversation and keep it going, the twins are great at flirting with new cuties over dating apps. Creative and open-minded, Gemini will love to send their matches witty messages and music recommendations. These air signs like to take healthy risks, and love being playful and a little daring with their dating app messages. From playfully teasing their matches to asking silly questions with a sexy double-meaning, Gemini will have their matches waiting by the phone, before they even meet IRL.