The holidays are here, which means 'tis the season to reflect on the year that was. The highs, the lows, and, of course, no Christmastime contemplation is complete without wondering whether you ended up on the nice or naughty list — and by naughty, I do mean your, ahem, bedroom activities. While some folks might have experienced a major dry spell this year, there were a lucky few zodiac signs who made the naughty list in 2020. The stars aligned just right and inspired these signs to get in touch with their sensual and experimental sides.

Which signs had the most (adult) fun this year? Astrologer Valerie Mesa made a list and checked it twice, and here's who she tells Elite Daily were the zodiac signs who got a lot more than a lump of coal in their stocking this year, if ya know what I’m sayin'.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer tends to place a high value on their love life and relationships in general, but Mesa says things really heated up for them in the sexual department during 2020. “In addition to having the intensity of Jupiter-Saturn-Pluto hovering over their committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships, Venus (the planet of love) spent about four months transiting through their mysterious twelfth house of hidden agendas and life behind the scenes,” she explains. What that means is that the normally cautious Cancer let their inner thrillseeker come to the fore, and even indulged in some secret rendezvous, says Mesa. “And having smoldering Pluto crossing over their descendant only emphasized the intensity of the attraction,” she adds.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

While Virgo’s symbol may be the virgin, they weren’t living up to that this year, says Mesa. "Virgo had a lot of traction going on in their romantic fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure this year,” she explains. It's no surprise that introspective Virgo did a lot of reflecting on their love life, but “Neptune on their descendant (seventh house of partnerships)” made things a bit hazy when it came to romance — but, in doing so, Virgo was able to lean more into their fantasies. Mars was also retrograde through their erotic eighth house of sex, explains Mesa. The result was increased lust and curiosity for Virgo. Overall, 2020 was a year when Virgo truly got in touch with their desires and passions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Scorpio is a regular feature on the naughty list, and that was no different in 2020, says Mesa. “Scorpio is typically more in tune with their sexuality than most, but things definitely felt a lot more intense this year. For starters, having Venus retrograde through their erotic eighth house of rulership — which governs everything from their intimate unions to their ability to merge with another mind, body, and soul — evoked their sultry passions, and gave them no choice but to revisit romantic themes from the past,” she said. Complicating this was Uranus (which Mesa explains is the planet of rebellion, chaos, and unexpended change) transiting Scorpio's relationship sector, which caused them to become even more daring and unconventional in how they approached love this year. In other words, things got very experimental, even for Scorpio, in 2020.

While not every sign could make the naughty list this year, don't worry... there's always 2021!

Expert cited:

Valerie Mesa, Astrologer