You've been chatting for weeks. You seem to have great chemistry. You talk about going on a date. And then... POOF. Suddenly, the only response you get to your texts is radio silence. Sound familiar? Then I'm sorry to say you've probably been ghosted (unless, of course, your crush is lost at sea or got their phone stomped on by an elephant stampede). Some people might be willing to accept this and move on. Others... not so much. There are certain zodiac signs who confront people who ghost them without fail, because to them, ghosting isn't just lame — it's a personal affront.

As Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman, previously explained to Elite Daily, ghosters tend to be non-confrontational individuals who struggle with expressing themselves. "Some people even have an inability to communicate what they want... so instead of voicing these things, they think it's easier to avoid it all together," he said. However, the signs who always call out ghosters are the total opposite: They never shy away from confrontation, and they have zero problem saying what's on their mind. If you're one of these three zodiac signs, then chances are you never let a ghoster get off easy.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Mixmike/E+/Getty Images Aries have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to games. After all, when you're as direct and decisive as this fire sign, leading people on is pointless, and high-achieving Aries definitely don't like wasting their valuable time. Those born under this sign tend to be competitive, so when someone ghosts them, it feels like a challenge. Confrontation? Bring it on. These self-assured individuals never back down from a fight, and they never hesitate to call out people who've wronged them. And while there's little chance of an Aries being interested in a person who's ghosted them, they'll still want an explanation, if only for the sake of their bruised ego.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Like Aries, Leos are brimming with confidence, and if someone has the audacity to ghost them, this sign will want a reason (or better yet, an apology). Even with all their bravado, those born under this fire sign tend to have delicate egos. As a result, having someone ignore their texts after weeks of flirting takes a toll on their self-esteem, especially since Leos aren't used to hearing the word "no." These high-maintenance individuals won't hesitate seek out their ghoster, because they'll want to make sure that person knows what they're missing out on. Plus, Leos love drama, and what could be more dramatic than calling out the person who ghosted you?

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) hoozone/E+/Getty Images Unlike the fire signs Aries and Leos, Virgos are decidedly down-to-earth, which makes sense, seeing as they're an earth sign. Those born under this sign tend to be sweet, good-natured perfectionists who care deeply about helping others — and who unfortunately have a tendency to overanalyze everything. Though deeply rational, Virgos never let anything go, and if someone ghosts them, they won't rest until they hear that person's defense. This sign also happens to be incredibly reliable, so when someone acts unreliably, it feels like a major offense. If you ghost a Virgo, beware, because they will haunt you until you provide a reasonable explanation for your behavior.