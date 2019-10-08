How You React To Being Ghosted, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

OK, I'll admit it: I am a huge Halloween-head. I love everything about the holiday, including the spooky stories about goblins, ghouls, and ghosts (oh my!). That being said, I loathe real-life ghosting. You know, that very digital age move some folks pull in the dating realm where they just kind of disappear? Believe it or not, how you react to being ghosted might vary depending on your zodiac sign. For some folks, being ghosted might not feel like the worst betrayal ever. For others, the lack of communication might really hurt. Remember: It's completely valid to be upset about being ghosted or confused when it happens out of the blue.

When I was last ghosted by a crush, I wondered if I had said something weird to make them uncomfortable. Ultimately, I wasn't able to get any answers to my questions. Instead, I worked to understand that another person rejecting me in no way reflects on my self-worth. Ghosting can be a hard experience to process, so don't be afraid to reach out to friends, family, or a therapist about what is going on in your mind.

Check out how each zodiac sign will respond to being ghosted because sometimes, you can feel it in your bones. (Get it?)

Aries (March 21—April 19) Aries can get angry if and when they feel they've been wronged. If this sign gets ghosted, they will likely be really ticked off because their time is valuable to them. If they slow down their ambitious schedule to let someone in and that person ends up ghosting them, they will be really disgruntled.

Taurus (April 20 — May 19) Taureans are incredibly loyal. It's a big deal for this sign to fall for someone, and as a result, they will take being ghosted very personally. This sign will not hesitate to ask, "Hey, is everything OK between us?" The lack of response that follows will be a bummer, for sure.

Gemini (May 20 —June 21) Geminis will honestly feel a little guilty if they get ghosted because they are the sign most likely to do the ghosting. They love to talk, but, at the same time, they're a bit non-confrontational. If this sign gets ghosted by someone they really like, they will realize how much ghosting can sting.

Cancer (Jun 21 — July 22) Cancers are sensitive, sweet, and a bit defensive. If you hurt this sign's feelings, they will let you know. The scathing, vulnerable, and very honest text they send to the person who ghosted them will also be quite a bitter pill to swallow. They have big "not mad, just disappointed" energy and they know how to wield it.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Leos are hot stuff, and they know it. As a result, they will likely feel pretty ambivalent about being ghosted. Leos will truly never beg someone for attention because they know there's someone out there who will appreciate them.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) When it comes to ghosting, Virgos are sensitive, intuitive beings. This sign will probably sense your desire to ghost them before you even start leaving them on read. Virgo is very detail-oriented and always tries to iron out their short-term and long-term schedules. If a Virgo's crush regularly isn't following through with plans, they will sense that something is off. It might make them pretty sad, but Virgo is good at rationalizing their hurts.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras are another sign that can sense ghosting before it happens. This sign is non-confrontational, so they'll react by ghosting back. If they feel like a crush is pulling away from them, they'll probably try to beat them to the punch. Libra would probably do well to start a conversation with their partner before jumping to conclusions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpios have a pretty hard outer shell when it comes to matters of the heart. If this sign gets ghosted, they will take it personally. And I don't blame them — this stuff hurts! Check-in on your Scorpio pals if they've just been ghosted. They will likely retreat and isolate themselves in order to lick their wounds. The best thing they can do is talk our their hurt with a trusted friend.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarians believe in the old saying, "If you love them, let them go." Sag will not fight or toil over being ghosted. They will delve into something creative, like playing an instrument or writing poetry to cope.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Capricorns can be really irritating. These signs pride themselves on their maturity and find it frustrating when someone can't articulate their feelings. If they get ghosted, Cap will have a "good riddance" attitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Aquarius sign can be quite distant. Ghosting is something they're familiar with because they've ghosted someone or been ghosted before. On the outside, they are grateful for the lack of confrontation, but on the inside, they disappointed. Aquarius is super emotional, but not great at conveying said emotions.