3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Most Boring To Date, But Still Bring Something Special To The Table
Let me start off by saying I am a Capricorn (boring and obsessed with my job), with a Taurus moon (boring and stubborn about it). As my queen Laura Marling says, I speak because I can. Canceling a date because of a big deadline at work? Eventually going on said date but spending the whole date talking about your career goals? Sitting in a coffee shop and not talking for four hours as you do work and calling it a date? That's my life. No tea, no shade, there are just a few zodiac signs who are the boring to date.
Of course, boring, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. If you're super into playing board games or reading for fun, your perfect match may be someone who's equally mellow. If you get your jollies from staying in and watching TV, you never need to feel bad for it. Liking what you like and being who are you is never boring. In fact, everyone being different and enjoying their own things is literally what makes life interesting.
Still, these three signs are historically not super adventurous when it comes to love (and yes, thank you for asking, Capricorn and Taurus are the first two).
Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19)
I'm not lying when I tell you that I have literally suggested co-working as a first date option. What can I say? Capricorns are goal-oriented and stop at nothing to get ahead in the workplace. Though these sea goats want the best for everyone around them, they aren't always the best at kicking back and having fun. When it comes to dating, they want to make responsible and thoughtful choices. This means good planning skills and lots of dependability, it can also mean Capricorn seems a little bit boring at the start.
Taurus (April 20–May 20)
Taurus the bull is slow moving and steadfast. When they make a choice they stick with it and are unlikely to "go with the flow" (that phrase literally gives me hives). Taurus loves comfort and security. They tend to like snuggling and cuddling and more vanilla sex (in their own bed) and preplanned date nights with nice food and drinks. A last minute road trip or a spontaneous sexy session in a bathroom? Not really the bull's thing. Watching a movie in bed and ordering in? That's more like it.
Cancer (June 21–July 22)
It's not that Cancer is "boring," it's that they're incredibly emotional and like to have a lot of support in their relationships. Cancer is the sign of security and home life. They take their time getting to know new people and have trouble just "seeing where things go." When they get their crabby claws on someone, they get them good. A date with a Cancer will be intimate and deep. They don't want to get frisky without first discussing your deep hopes and dreams, and they will keep you up all night asking you about your mom. Although their caring side is totally comforting, it may not be the most flashy or exciting at the start.
Whether you had a terrible day at work or school or you're not in the mood to go out, sometimes being boring is exactly what you need. No matter you sign, everyone can be boring sometimes! And everyone defines boring differently. When it comes to dating, the most important thing is being honest with yourself. Whether you're totally obsessed with your job or you prefer to stay home, being real about who you are is never boring at all.