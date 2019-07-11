Let me start off by saying I am a Capricorn (boring and obsessed with my job), with a Taurus moon (boring and stubborn about it). As my queen Laura Marling says, I speak because I can. Canceling a date because of a big deadline at work? Eventually going on said date but spending the whole date talking about your career goals? Sitting in a coffee shop and not talking for four hours as you do work and calling it a date? That's my life. No tea, no shade, there are just a few zodiac signs who are the boring to date.

Of course, boring, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. If you're super into playing board games or reading for fun, your perfect match may be someone who's equally mellow. If you get your jollies from staying in and watching TV, you never need to feel bad for it. Liking what you like and being who are you is never boring. In fact, everyone being different and enjoying their own things is literally what makes life interesting.

Still, these three signs are historically not super adventurous when it comes to love (and yes, thank you for asking, Capricorn and Taurus are the first two).

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) I'm not lying when I tell you that I have literally suggested co-working as a first date option. What can I say? Capricorns are goal-oriented and stop at nothing to get ahead in the workplace. Though these sea goats want the best for everyone around them, they aren't always the best at kicking back and having fun. When it comes to dating, they want to make responsible and thoughtful choices. This means good planning skills and lots of dependability, it can also mean Capricorn seems a little bit boring at the start.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) Taurus the bull is slow moving and steadfast. When they make a choice they stick with it and are unlikely to "go with the flow" (that phrase literally gives me hives). Taurus loves comfort and security. They tend to like snuggling and cuddling and more vanilla sex (in their own bed) and preplanned date nights with nice food and drinks. A last minute road trip or a spontaneous sexy session in a bathroom? Not really the bull's thing. Watching a movie in bed and ordering in? That's more like it.