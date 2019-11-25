3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Submissive In Bed, So Mr. Grey Will See Them Now

If having sex with the lights on is the wildest thing you and your SO have ever tried in the bedroom, then the idea of dominance and submission might seem a little intimidating to you. This power dynamic — which is a subset of BDSM — occurs when one person submits sexual control to another. Taking on dominant and submissive roles can bring new intensity into your sexual relationship, though not everyone is as willing to play the submissive partner. When it comes to zodiac signs who are submissive in bed, certain signs are definitely more willing than others to let someone else take the initiative.

Being "submissive" doesn't necessarily mean losing your sense of agency. In a healthy BDSM relationship, partners should aim to please each other, and the submissive party should be able to set their own boundaries. As long as both participants are communicative and consenting, dominance and submission can allow both partners to feel appreciated and heard. Of course, for some zodiac signs, helping others feel good has a special appeal. Submissives often take on the role of surrendering control to their more dominating partner, and for these three zodiac signs, the prospect of getting bossed around sounds pretty enticing.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22) Vincent Besnault/Corbis/Getty Images When it comes to calling the shots, Cancers are almost always happy to let other people take the reigns — especially in the bedroom. This water sign is highly imaginative, so while a Cancer is comfortable expressing sexual fantasies to a partner, it's more likely that a Cancer will want their boo to take the initiative and bring those fantasies to life. Those born under this sign are simply too sweet, gentle, and sentimental to have any interest in a dominant role, and they'll want to make sure their partner gets their sexual needs met before they worry about their own.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) It might surprise you that Virgos are often submissive in bed, as they tend to be control freaks in every other aspect of life. But Virgos spend every moment helping other people deal with their problems, so when they're in the bedroom, they actually enjoy letting other people take charge for a change. Those born under this earth sign are givers, and they love dispensing advice and helping others improve themselves (even if people don't necessarily ask for their assistance). Being submissive during sex gives Virgos a much-needed opportunity to let a partner boss them around for once.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Libras are people-pleasers. Outside of the bedroom, they often spend much of their time mirroring the behavior of others, as the last thing they want is to cause any offense. Being the submissive party allows Libras to get the kind of direction and guidance they wish they could receive constantly. Slow and sensuous usually Libras are happiest when they are told exactly what they can do to make their SO satisfied. Those born under this air sign also have a difficult time making decisions, so if a dominating partner is in charge, a Libra can just relax and enjoy themselves.