It's easy to feel like giving your heart to someone new comes with a risk. Opening up and letting them into your life can make you feel scared and vulnerable, so it’s natural (and wise) to want to make sure the person you’re trusting with this level of emotional intimacy is actually worthy of it. And while only time can tell if they truly are, there are a handful of zodiac signs who are the most faithful that might make it easier to feel confident about your decision to get serious with them.

These are the signs that value security over exploration, and that are, themselves, often slow to let people in. They get to know their partners carefully before committing, so when they define the relationship, they mean it and aren't likely to stray. It might take some patience to get to the point where these signs feel like they want to be loyal to you, but, in the end, it's worth the wait to know you can count on them to stay true. If that's the kind of partner you're looking for, then swipe right on these zodiac signs that have no interest in cheating, no matter what.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cheating is antithetical to everything Cancer stands for, which makes them the most faithful sign in the zodiac. Ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion, Cancer is particularly vulnerable to being wounded by heartbreak. As a result, they’re very slow to open up to new partners and have a tendency to test and vet someone before they are willing to even consider allowing them in. Cancer desires security, safety, and a steadfast partner in their relationships and is more than happy to offer their partner the same in return. That said, if you let Cancer down, they won’t cheat, but you will find yourself out in the cold very quickly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Like their fellow water sign, Cancer, Scorpio protects a soft heart beneath a hard outer shell. Getting behind these signs' defenses is a challenge, as trust is essential to them but has to be earned. Scorpio is naturally mysterious and chooses to play their cards very close to the vest, so they often fear that everyone else is doing the same, and may even need to be convinced otherwise. However, once they’re confident in their partner's loyalty and fidelity, Scorpio is all-in. Still, no matter how devoted a Scorpio is, that can quickly change if they feel betrayed. This sign believes in payback, so if you are unfaithful, there’s a good chance Scorpio will be quick to return the favor before cutting you out of their life for good.