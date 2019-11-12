3 Zodiac Signs That’ll Have The Most Romantic Thanksgiving, So Get Ready

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to turn up the heat — in the kitchen and the bedroom. Whether you leave your boo a love note on their place setting or bring them a bouquet of their favorite flowers, there's no shortage of ways to make your Turkey Day a little more special. Of course, if you're a Taurus, Virgo, or Libra — aka, one of the four zodiac signs that’ll have the most romantic Thanksgiving — you may already know all the ways you're going to wow your boo this Thanksgiving.

With less pressure than the winter holidays, the fourth Thursday of November can be a time to relax and reflect with the people you care about. Whether you celebrate with your boo and your literal family or eat some awesome food at a cozy Friendsgiving, taking a moment to cultivate gratitude for your relationship can make you and your boo feel totally connected. From going on a romantic fall walk to kissing in the kitchen as you cook your favorite pie, there are endless ways to make Thanksgiving more special.

And if you're ready for a rom-com Thanksgiving day that's sweeter than pie, you're probably one of these three zodiac signs.

Shutterstock

Taurus (April 20–May 20) A date that includes good food, nice wine, comfy clothes, and staying in? Well, that's music to a Taurus' ears. Thanksgiving is a combination of all this bull's favorite things, and if they have a special someone in their life, they're likely to make Turkey Day feel like Valentine's Day with an extra slice of pie. Taurus will think of all the ways to add some luxury to this Thanksgiving, from picking out flower arrangements to finding a perfect scented candle to set the ambiance. This bull will love to make their Thanksgiving as romantic and special as possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Virgo is the taskmaster. A doer and a list-maker, they like to show their partners they care by doing acts of service. One to talk the talk instead of walking the walk, Virgo is likely to see big holidays, like Thanksgiving, as the perfect time to let their body do the talking. From cleaning the house to setting the table and cooking all their boo's favorite foods, Virgo will see Thanksgiving as a way to demonstrate how much they love their partner. With an eye for detail, Virgo will make sure their Thanksgiving is as romantic as possible, from the apps to the very last deserts.