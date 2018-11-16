It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is almost upon us (wasn't it just Halloween?!), but you most likely have your Turkey Day plans arranged, flights booked, and now it's time to plan the menu. You might find classic dishes like turkey, cranberry sauce, and green beans on your table this year, but you can also liven things up with these aphrodisiac Thanksgiving side dish recipes, especially if you'll be celebrating the holiday alongside your significant other. An aphrodisiac is a food that, when consumed, can increase your libido by releasing certain chemicals, increasing circulation, and heightening your sensual senses. This Thanksgiving, instead of fading into a post-meal tryptophan-induced coma, add these elements to your menu and you might instead have a lot of... energy.

When you think of aphrodisiacs, you probably think of red wine, chocolate, and oysters — and you'd be spot on. While those three are great elements to date night libido-boosting fare, they are easily incorporated into a Thanksgiving menu. Whether you're in charge of the entire feast, or simply contributing a side dish, there are tons of ways to either showcase or sneak in some lesser-known aphrodisiacs. Of course, we share a meal with our loved ones on Thanksgiving to celebrate togetherness, gratitude for the good things in our lives, and enjoy time with our nearest and dearest. And if you happen to be celebrating with your partner, these side dishes just might bring you even closer!

Grilled Oysters Stocksy/DarrenMuir Oysters contain compounds that raise testosterone levels, which translates to a heightened sexual desire in many cases, according to Sara Gottfried, M.D. Oysters are also an excellent source of zinc, which aids blood flow to sexual organs in all genders, which is kinda key for getting it on. Not everyone can get down with raw oysters, so this Thanksgiving, try grilling them! With a zesty garlic herb butter in the mix, this oyster recipe from My Recipes will be tasty and really get you going.

Roasted Asparagus with Lemon and Parmesan Stocksy/Camrocker Asparagus is high in vitamin E, which is considered a sexual hormone stimulant, according to How Stuff Works. Again, a boost in hormones can cause an increase in libido. Asparagus also contains great antioxidant properties, which is good for your health in general. This recipe from Simply Recipes is quick and easy, and if you're feeling anti-cheese these days, you can simply leave it out.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Stocksy/jrwasserman Garlic is a natural blood thinner that is often used to prevent high blood pressure. It can also combat high cholesterol and heart disease, and is thought to be a generally healthy, pungent ingredient. When it comes to being an aphrodisiac, the anticoagulant properties of garlic help ensure plenty of blood flow to your sexual regions, increasing sensitivity to stimulation, according to Reader's Digest. This recipe from Simply Recipes calls for an entire head of garlic so get ready, baby!

Spicy Cranberry Sauce Stocksy/pixelstories Jalapeño peppers, chili and other spices can raise your body temperature with their natural heat, so... take that sweater off? Jalapeños also contain the chemical compound capsaicin, which stimulates nerve endings and raises the heart rate. Capsaicin can also cause a release of pleasure-enhancing endorphins, according to Life Hacker, so even if you're sensitive to spicy foods, a little can go a long way. This recipe from Bon Appétit is a fun alternative to classic cranberry sauce, with a hot and spicy twist!