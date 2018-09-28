I have never said "I love you" first. I'm not saying that as some kind of brag, it's just the truth. I take a long time to decide how I feel about things, and the more important and intense they are, the longer I need to sort through my feelings. That's just the Virgo in me; I need a lot of processing time — time to weigh the pros and cons and what impact expressing my feelings will have on my relationship. But that's because Virgo is one of the zodiac signs that take long to say "I love you". Like, a really long time.

If you happen to be one of these signs, you might very well relate. But if you're currently dating one of these signs and you're feeling frustrated because they haven't expressed that they love you, remember: It doesn't automatically mean they aren't already feeling the love. They might just need a little more time to get to a place where they feel ready to say it out loud. So hang in there — they're worth the wait.

Here are the signs that take forever to say "I love you." And don't fret. Patience is a virtue!

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22) Giphy Analytical and shy Virgo finds it impossible to let their heart trump their head. They need to weigh the pros and cons first, and be absolutely sure before they open up about what they're feeling. So, while they may have been feeling love for a long time, they need to do their due diligence before they open up and make themselves vulnerable. On the one hand, this can be really frustrating to the person they're dating, especially if they’ve already dropped in a L-bomb. But here’s the thing: If you are patient and stick around for their declaration, you can count on it being the real deal. Ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, Virgos don’t take those three little words lightly, so they're guaranteed to come straight from the heart (after taking the scenic route through their mind).

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy For Capricorn, all things revolve around their passionate ambition and intense drive to reach their goals. Even falling in love and expressing it to the people they're dating is affected by their single-mindedness when it comes to achieving what they want in life. Like all things, they take love very seriously, so they aren’t just going to throw those three little words around willy nilly. First they need to be sure that whoever they're dating is someone they will be with long term, who is on the same page about what a life together would be like and who would help support them in achieving their end game. This is why it's so hard to get a Cap to commit; they want to know for sure that whoever they're with is fully worth the effort — it's just more practical that way. It may sound like a brutal way to approach romance, but consider this: If they do tell you they love you, they mean it, and they plan to take you with them all the way to the top. Kind of worth the wait when you think of it like that, no?