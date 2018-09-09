I am terrible at taking a compliment. I just don't normally believe them — and, in the rare instance I do, I still don't know how to respond. Maybe it's my extreme Virgo-ness, but I tend to believe actions over words. Plus, there's the whole "hyper-self-critical Virgo" thing, so yeah, it can be hard to absorb the positive stuff. Sigh. But for most folks, compliments feel amazing. If that sounds like you, then you really should find yourself one of the zodiac signs that love to compliment their partner, so you can soak up all those sweet nothings.

There are a handful of signs in the zodiac who are born with the natural gift of gab. They can sweet talk just about anyone (Leo and Aries, I'm looking at you), but what makes for a good compliment is sincerity, and that it comes from the heart. The signs who give the best compliments are the ones who do so selflessly, because they just can't contain all their feelings about how wonderful they think you are. They're also the ones who are creative and intuitive enough to tell you things that speak directly from their heart to yours. What I'm saying is, if you enjoy a compliment, these three signs are the gold standard. Get ready to blush and swoon.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy This sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, so they're basically born wordsmiths. They have no trouble expressing themselves and no fear of saying what's on their minds. This is especially true when it comes to complimenting the person they love. Geminis are also highly intelligent with plenty of wit, so they know how to make you laugh while building you up. They're huge flirts who know exactly what to say to make your heart beat a little faster.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy Cancer is a water sign ruled by the Moon, so Cancers have a deep and powerful connection to their emotions. They're also very loving and connected to the people they let inside their protective shell. They express that affection in various ways, but especially with their words. They want to make sure you know exactly how they feel about you and why they think you're so amazing. They're also highly imaginative, so they never seem to run out of fresh and creative ways to tell how amazing they truly think you are.