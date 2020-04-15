One key ingredient to a healthy relationship is finding a way to maintain your identity within it. That sounds simple enough, but when you’re in the throes of excitement that come with a new relationship, it's easy to essentially merge with your new partner, throwing caution and boundaries to the wind. This can lead to the need to step back and reevaluate your expectations down the line. That is, unless you're one of the zodiac signs that are great at setting relationship boundaries right from the very start.

These are signs that tend to set very clear boundaries in general, so a new relationship is less likely to make them forget their personal needs for space. These signs are also usually a bit slower to enter into new relationships, in part because they place such a high value on their boundaries and want to make sure they’re going to be respected before they let someone completely in. If this is resonating for you, chances are you're one of the following signs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo has earned a reputation for being a bit on the, ahem, critical side, but that’s partially a symptom of their strong conviction when it comes to boundaries in relationships. Virgo knows what they need from a partnership because they’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it, and thanks to their connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, they have little trouble expressing those expectations. On the one hand, it can sometimes be difficult to hear in blunt terms what Virgo expects in a relationship, but on the other, you can always feel confident that you know where you stand with them.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

For Saturn-ruled Capricorn, structure is everything. That’s how this highly driven sign can achieve the lofty goals they aspire to. They need to compartmentalize and prioritize, and that requires a regimented approach. Given that, is it any surprise that they also have clearly defined personal boundaries in their relationships? It's for this reason that Capricorn isn’t quick to jump into new romantic entanglements. They need to know that the person they’re dating is going to respect their need for space and independence. Once they’re confident it’s the right fit, only then can Capricorn fully open up their heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is unsurprisingly a bit of a contradiction when it comes to boundaries. This sign’s ruling planet, Uranus, is associated with revolutionary vision, so when it comes to ideas and their attitude toward life, Aquarius has no interest in boundaries. They’re guided by their passions, interests, and imagination. They’re also unconcerned with fitting into a mold or confining themselves to the rules of what they should be or do. However, because they’re so highly independent, and in no rush to settle down, Aquarius is rarely willing to compromise when it comes to their personal boundaries. As a result, it takes just the right person, who understands that and embraces it, to win Aquarius’ heart.

While every sign in the zodiac is capable of establishing personal boundaries, these signs just feel more confident setting them from day one.