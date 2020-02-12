While many are looking forward to Valentine's Day, there's another (usually) fun event happening 24 hours prior: Galentine's Day. Sadly, good news typically comes with a bit of bad news, so as much as the unofficial holiday typically brings out the best in you and your pals, I'm here to warn you about the three zodiac signs most likely to start a fight on Galentine's Day: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

With the sun traveling through the ice-cold realm of freedom-loving Aquarius, emotional detachment is more than likely on Feb. 13, considering this is a season for mingling, socializing, and collaborating. The last thing Aquarius wants is conventionality.

However, with the moon swimming through the underworld in smoldering Scorpio — a fellow fixed sign — you can say your goodbyes to any sort of detachment. The moon sets the emotional theme and energetically tints the vibrational undercurrents, and there's nothing light-hearted or easygoing about Scorpio. This polarizing sign can become easily fixated on an emotion, which is why those born under this water sign typically become obsessed with obtaining whatever it is they desire. The moon in Scorpio will certainly challenge Aquarius' desire to stay cool, so don't say I didn't warn you, especially if you're a Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces.

Shutterstock

Cancer: You Can Easily Get Yourself Down

Whether it was a recent split with a toxic fling your besties continuously warned you about, or because you're simply not in the mood for anything, chances are you're being majorly dramatic on Feb. 13. Your friends don't call you moody for nothing, Cancer. After all, you are a child of the ever-changing moon, and sometimes your feels can get the very best of you.

This is especially true this week, considering the astrological transits taking place. The moon in Scorpio will probably make you a bit attention-seeking, as it will be hovering over your expressive fifth house of theatrics, and the sun will be shaking up your intensity-filled eighth house of transformation. It's probably toxic, so do yourself a favor and let it go.

Scorpio: You Enjoy Taking Your Anger Out On People

Aside from being a highly passionate being, you're also incredibly vengeful when crossed. This is especially true if those around you make you feel betrayed. There's one thing you cannot tame when you're in a bad mood and that's your attitude. Your words can sting like venom and a sadistic part of you can't help but enjoy putting others through the same darkness. You can blame your creepy planetary ruler, Pluto.

The moon will be in your sign this year, so try to take it easy on the back-handed comments and mood control.

Pisces: You'll Either Show Up Too Late Or Go Missing

You're the type who may decide to party hop this Galentine's Day. Your best bet is for someone else to play designated driver, because you'll likely decide to skip out on your besties' restaurant of choice and leave them high and dry.

Even if that's not the case, your constant lateness could play a factor in a future fight. My suggestion: Set an alarm like a responsible human being and do your best to arrive on time.