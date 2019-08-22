Sometimes, you meet the person you're supposed to be with before you can legally drink champagne. Heck, sometimes you meet them before you can register to vote. Whether you locked eyes with a cutie on the first day of Intro to Algebra or your life was like a real-life version of High School Musical, you may be one of the three zodiac signs most likely to marry their high school sweetheart.

Though movies and TV shows may depict something different, in real life, everyone falls in love in their own way and on their own timeline. When it comes to finding the person you want to marry, only you know what's right for you. Whether you just knew that your first love was going to be the love of your life or you totally called that your prom pictures were foreshadowing your wedding photos, tying the knot with your high school boo can be everything from totally wholesome to super sexy and romantic.

If you're thinking about walking down the aisle with your first love, you may want to check out the three zodiac signs most likely to tie the knot with their high school sweeties. Who knows? Maybe your first crush will also be your last.

Shutterstock

Taurus (April 20–May 20) If Taurus does something, they'll do it for life. Though some may call this bull "stubborn," Taurus is all about loyalty and longevity. When a Taurus is in love, they're not likely to get bored or try to explore dating anyone else. Always looking before they leap, Taurus only dates people that they can see a serious future with. If they meet the love of their life young, Taurus will have no qualms about making a big commitment or settling down. Not one to wonder if the grass is greener, Taurus will love every minute of their life with their high school flame.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Like a crab in their shell, Cancer is all about finding safety and security. When this crab falls in love, they immediately want to start building a future. Drawn to comfort and dependability, Cancer isn't one for casual dating or dating around. Cancer wants nothing more than to make a warm and stable home with the people they date. Craving certainty and hating doubt or confusion, this crab wants something that they can rely on. Likely to fall in love and stay in love forever, Cancer can build a fulfilling life with their high school sweetheart. [watch out for repeated sentence structures. 3 of the last 4 sentences here are: "Verb TK TK TK, Cancer/this crab verb TK TK TK."]