You've had your eye on the perfect ring for a while now. You know the type of metal you want, the cut of the stone, and the size of the band. Heck, you've even pictured what type of box you want it to come in. No matter your romantic status, if getting married is important to you, it's natural to think about tying the knot. Of course, if you're one of the three zodiac signs most likely to get engaged in 2020, your special day may be coming sooner than later.

Whether you and your partner are complete astrological matches or you read your horoscope every morning, looking at the stars can help you throughout your day. While astrology can't dictate everything, it can be fun to see how the zodiac influences different things in your life. Though some couples like to go all out on their proposals, others are into something more private and low-key. From flash mobs and giant public displays of love to a casual conversation in bed one morning, there is no wrong way to pop the question.

And if you're gearing up to propose, or to accept a proposal in 2020, chances are you're one of these signs.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) The bull isn't known for doing things spur of the moment. They take their time with big decisions and tend to move slowly in matters of the heart — until quirky and impulsive Uranus comes in the picture in 2020. With Uranus in Taurus, the bull may be surprised at how easily they welcome change. From feeling more spontaneous in their day to day life to making big decisions quicker (like deciding to propose or deciding to say "yes" to a proposal), Taurus may just end 2020 with a ring.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) Virgo likes stability and dependability. Not one to date around or to spend time with someone they aren't super interested in, they strive for longterm committed relationships and aren't afraid to do the hard work. While Virgo is likely to take a relationship to the next level in any year, 2020 may be a special time for them to really go the distance. In 2020, both Saturn and Pluto will be in Capricorn, meaning structure and evolution are in the future for earth sign Virgo. With support from Saturn and Pluto, Virgo may be ready to solidify their relationship with a proposal.