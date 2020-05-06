If you've had a crush on Zac Efron since, well, forever, chances are you've wondered if the two of you might make for the perfect couple (hey, a girl's gotta dream, OK?). If your birthday happens to fall under the signs of Gemini, Sagittarius, or Aquarius, you just might be, as they're the zodiac signs most compatible with Zac Efron. Although, sadly, it seems as though Efron might not be available, as according to US Weekly he's dating actress Halston Sage and things are "serious." Sigh.

Efron was born Oct. 18, 1987, which makes him a Libra. This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and appreciation for beauty. Libra's the social butterfly of the zodiac and possesses tons of charisma, so they have no trouble finding would-be suitors at every turn. They're also masters at flirting, but they need a partner who shares their easy-going nature for a real attraction to develop. Above all, Libra just wants to find a true balance in life and relationships. They value peace, harmony, and fairness, so drama queens need not apply for Efron's heart. This is why fellow air signs Gemini and Aquarius, along with freedom-loving fire sign Saggitarius, are the perfect fit for Efron's heart.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

There's an instant attraction between these fellow air signs that can easily become some more. Both signs value cleverness and someone who they can spar with verbally. Both need social interaction and space in equal measure, and share a powerful intellectual curiosity that means life together will be full of new experiences and fun. Where they may struggle from time to time is when Gemini gets a little too flighty or mercurial. Libra wants balance and reliability, so Gemini being so changeable can be frustrating.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Libra and Sagittarius pair so well together because they both have a passion for life’s pleasures and desire mind-expanding experiences. Together, these two can indulge in the exploration of new places, cultures, and all that the world has to offer. Their lives together will be full of travel and adventure. They also share a passionate sex drive and lack inhibition, so the bedroom chemistry is fire between these two signs. The only real issue they might have is that Sagittarius is so very freedom-loving that Libra will occasionally wonder if they're both equally “in” on the relationship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Libra and Aquarius are happy to go with the flow and follow their own paths, and when those paths converge it can make for a seriously harmonious union. These two enjoy the arts, as Aquarius is creative and Libra has a passion for aesthetics. They forge a relationship that eschews the expected and traditional and carves out their own ideal life together from scratch. This is the quirky duo of the zodiac, one which truly finds in one another the unique soulmate they've been seeking. The one area of caution for these two involves direct communication, as both signs are conflict-averse and so, rather than dealing with issues head-on, they can easily fall into passive-aggressiveness which breeds resentment over time.

While astrological compatibility isn't a guarantee of a perfect match, these signs do have a bit of an edge when it comes to stealing Efron’s Libra heart.