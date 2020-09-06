If you're smitten by Kiernan Shipka's emotional range, her wise-cracking one-liners, and how hot she looked as the Queen of Hell, blame her zodiac sign. Her November 10 birthday makes her a Scorpio. The zodiac signs most compatible with Kiernan Shipka are the ones who can be patient with her reserved, cautious nature, and will be spellbound by her sometimes prickly personality.

There's no way to sugar-coat it: Scorpios are hella intense. They can be secretive and distant, but once they feel comfortable around you, you'll realize how much joy, hope, fury, and fear they keep bottled up. Plus, they have loads of opinions on everything. Here are the three signs best suited to date complex, dark, alluring Scorpio.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Like Scorpio, Cancer's element is water. But unlike Scorpio, Cancer has a penchant for being soft and sweet. While both signs make thoughtful partners, pessimistic Scorpio's ideal match reminds them that, yes, there are still a few joys and wonders in life. Both signs are highly emotionally intelligent and love spending intimate time together. Sweet Cancer would plan the best dates, knowing Scorpio loves the perfect balance of heartfelt and scary. Fright night at the fair or a scary movie marathon will make Scorpio's heart sing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Surprisingly, Scorpios like Shipka can find a great match in Virgo, who can often feel pigeonholed as too analytical and emotionless. But Virgo gets along well with Scorpio because both signs understand that the other can struggle to articulate their feelings. They both have the patience and sympathy it takes to open up, and once they do, they'll really start falling for each other's honesty and snarky senses of humor. These signs will love staying up late watching documentaries and reading everything under the sun — vibing in their shared creativity and intellect.

Pisces (March 12 — April 18)

Pisces is also a water sign like Scorpio, meaning both signs are the same brand of deep-thinking, imaginative, daydreamer. Pisces makes an excellent match for a prolific, avant-garde, creative partner like Shipka. They jump at the chance to accompany their Scorpio partner to film sets and awards ceremonies. In turn, your Scorpio beloved will be grateful they have someone by their side who loves as deeply as they do.

The secret to dating a Scorpio is understanding that they're not always being antagonistic, rude, or shady when they're lashing out. (OK, maybe sometimes. But they're symbolized by a scorpion after all.) The sooner you realize your Scorpio babe just has a hard time being vulnerable, the smoother things will go between you.

If you're currently in a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-fueled fandom hole, welcome to the party. It seems like a big part of the CAOS fan club initiation is crushing on any of the show's devilishly good-looking cast members. This includes Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, and of course, Kiernan Shipka.