For fans of The Bachelorette couple Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, their split back in September 2020 was a hard pill to swallow. Sometimes that final rose just isn't final after all. And you know what? That’s OK, because with all endings come new beginnings. This includes getting back out there and having new romantic adventures. When it's time to settle down again, though, the reality star might want to consider someone who's a better astrological fit than her former flame (Yrigoyen is a Pisces). The question is, which zodiac signs are most compatible with Becca Kufrin?

Kufrin was born on Apr. 3, 1990 under the sign of Aries. This fiery, independent sign needs someone who won't be intimidated by her innate strength and power, but rather energized by her enthusiasm and lust for life. She needs someone who can both keep up with her adventurous spirit, but also is confident enough on their own to give her the space she needs and the me-time she requires. Aries is impulsive and spontaneous, so her right match is someone who can go with the flow let and Aries be Aries. Who fits that bill? These are the zodiac signs most likely to be compatible with Kufrin.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Aries and Gemini have that instant spark that draws them together. Gemini is a highly curious sign and drawn to people who surprise them and keep them on their toes. Aries' enthusiasm for life and impulsivity means that they're never boring and are always full of new stories to share with Gemini. While Aries would prefer to do things and Gemini likes to talk about them, this combination can be ideal. That's because Aries pushes Gemini to experience more things first-hand, while Gemini’s desire to process things helps Aries to slow down a bit and be in the moment, savoring each new adventure that much more. Sure, these two astrological powerhouses can butt heads from time to time, but Gemini’s gift of communication — thanks to their connection to Mercury — can usually smooth over most of the rough patches.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo catches Aries’ eye right away. They're just so bright and full of life that Aries can't help but be pulled into their orbit. And when Aries wants something, they have no trouble going after it because they live for the chase and love to play the role of seducer. Of course, this is a huge turn-on for Leo, who loves to be pursued and admired, and Aries's aggressive, open desire for them is exactly what they crave. Once together, this combination is passionate and affectionate to the point where they need to be careful about not shutting out the rest of the world. Aries has to be careful about not wounding Leo's ego by being overly blunt about their feelings and opinions. In return, Leo has to resist the urge to boss around Aries, who doesn’t take well to being controlled. Overall, though, this astrological combo is a match made in heaven.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

The romantic pairing of Aries and Saggitarius is both fiery and passionate, but also really tricky because timing's so essential. Sagittarius Is driven by the wanderlust and excitement that Aries desires in a partner, and their easy-going nature won't stand in the way of Aries doing their own thing. In return, Aries loves how Sagittarius is up for just about anything and is so very spontaneous. The only problem is that they're both so independent and go-with-the-flow that they struggle to make their relationship windows align. But if lightning strikes and these two meet at the right time when they're both looking for something real, this match has power-couple potential. They'll see the world together and go on every adventure they could ever dream of. It's an easy-breezy, if sometimes unconventional relationship that just works because they’ve made it their own.

Astrology isn't a guarantee of compatibility, but it can help align two people's values and desires. Whichever future suitor catches Kufrin’s eye and heart, they'll have a leg up on the competition when it comes to receiving her final (metaphorical) rose if they happen to be one of these signs.