3 Zodiac Sign Pairings Most Likely To Be Basically Dating But Not Official

It's a tale as old as time: cutie meets cutie. Cutie hooks up with cutie, but they agree that it's a "one-time thing." Cutie then continues to hook up with cutie and "just hang out" (read: Go on hot dates) for an extended, undefined period of time. While some couples like to DTR the moment they meet, others — like air and fire signs — tend to enjoy seeing where things go. Of course, if you're one of the three zodiac sign pairings likely to be basically dating but not official, you may already know what I'm talking about.

To quote my ex quoting rapper Pusha T, "If you know, you know." Sometimes, a relationship exists without labels or titles. Whether you're not really interested in defining your relationship or you've literally never thought about it, you get to call the shots. Though it's important to honest and transparent with the person you're seeing (i.e., if they're trying to DTR, and you're not, it's probably time to talk), you never need to quantify or define your relationship for anyone else.

Here are the three zodiac pairings that are most likely to date for a while without ever becoming "official."

1. Aries (March 21–April 19) + Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Openminded and adventurous, fire sign Sagittarius doesn't focus too much on labels. In life and love, they want to fully experience things as they happen, rather than try to find a deeper meaning. When they find someone they like to adventure with, they're likely to just enjoy seeing them without needing to DTR right away. Though adventurous Aries tends to jump into things with their whole heart, they too feel pretty neutral about labels or titles. For these fire signs, if they know there's a spark between them, they don't need to make it "official" by anyone else's standards, they just want to run with their feelings.

2. Gemini (May 21–June 20) + Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) Air sign Gemini needs a lot of time to know what they really want. While some (earth signs) may call it "indecisive," Gemini's ideal mate is someone who can go with the flow. Cue: Aquarius, another flexible air sign. Though this pair may be totally in love, they're not one to tie anything down right away and certainly won't rush to make anything "official." With a penchant for space and flexibility and a desire to take things one day at a time, this air-air duo is likely to go on for a while without a DTR moment.