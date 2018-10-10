If you want to bond with someone, whether it’s your partner’s family or not, a small, thoughtful gesture can go a long way toward bridging the gap. Backe says to, when appropriate, consider giving your partner’s father a small gift. “Everyone appreciates gifts, and even more so when some thought goes into them," Backe explains, adding, “Get to know your partner's father, learn about what they do and don't like, and settle on a great gift for his birthday or a holiday.” This works, he says, because “not only will a thoughtful and personal gift prove that you're trying to build a relationship and that you care, but that you've been paying attention to your partner's father and that you are genuinely thoughtful.”

Opening the door to a bond with your partner’s family isn't so intimidating after all, is it? Backe does have one last bit of advice: “If it's important to your partner that you be close to their family, then it will be important within the dynamic of your relationship. [However,] if your partner doesn't have a good relationship with his or her family, you should follow their lead accordingly and not push to become close with your partner's father.” Backe is right — family can be tricky, so be sure to follow your partner’s lead and respect their wishes when it comes to developing relationships with their loved ones. Who knows? Before you know it, you might be them "Dad" too.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!