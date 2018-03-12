Like Frank Ocean sings, "I see both sides like Chanel." I don't like just men, and I don't like just women; I like people, and I've fallen in love with everyone. Each relationship has been a completely unique experience, regardless of my partner's gender identity, and it's difficult to compare. But when I started dating women, I did discover that there are things to know about your first relationship with a woman that heteronormative culture doesn't tell you. Or rather, heteronormative culture taught me that I was supposed to expect certain things from a relationship with a woman that weren't necessarily true.

For example, the mythology that lesbians move in together immediately, or that there's less sex in a relationship between two women are all fabrications of a straight society attempting to place labels on what it means to be gay or queer. There are all sorts of ways to be queer, both in a relationship and outside of it, and one of the loveliest things about being gay is that you can't really do it wrong.

Here are some things about dating women that I didn't expect:

1. You Won't Always Talk About Your Feelings

Before I started dating women, I bought into the idea that a first date with a woman was more or less the two of you discussing plans for remodeling your future kitchen. Everything I had absorbed about lesbian culture led me to believe that when you dated another women, the two of you committed quickly and basically moved in after a week.

I'm sure some lesbian relationships go like that. I've definitely met a few couples who seem to have committed to one another quickly. But I've also been in relationships where we go months or even a year without having a "feelings talk" or discussing where we are going. At times, those relationships have felt more like friendship than romance, and they are still valuable. It's all a part of experiencing the fluidity that is queer love and attraction.

2. Women Can Be F*ckboys, Too

The f*ckboy is a concept that transcends gender. Contrary to popular belief, not all LGBTQ+ women lounge around on silk cushions, eating grapes and talking about their feelings. (That would just be me, in my wildest dreams.) Some LGBTQ+ women just like to meet people and have sex without a lasting emotional attachment.

To be honest, the concept of the lesbian f*ckboy kind of baffled me when I first met some. Could women so kind and emotionally open really just be DTF? It turns out that yes, they could be. Just because you're a f*ckboy, doesn't mean that you don't respect women or aren't inherently kind.

3. Just Because You're Dating The Same Sex, Doesn't Make It Easy

The first time I dated a woman, a close friend of mine, who is a straight man, asked me if it was true that there was something simpler and easier about dating the same sex. I laughed in his face. Only someone who has never dated their same gender would actually believe that anything about a relationship is easy. What's under your clothes actually has very little to do with what kind of connection you form.

Sure, when you are a woman dating another woman, you both understand what it is like to be a woman moving about in the world. But that is really the only certain variable, and it's not even that certain. There are so many different ways to be a woman and so many different ways that experience can inform and shape your approach to relationships. To say that being the same gender makes things simple would be a disservice to the wondrous complexity of same-sex relationships. To find out what it's really going to be like for you, the only thing to do is try.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!