When you envision your perfect partner, chances are there are a few major characteristics that immediately spring to mind. Maybe it's reliability, family values, or a strong sex drive. Or maybe it's someone who shares your passion for adventure; a partner who lives totally in the here-and-now and with whom there's never a dull moment. If that sounds familiar, then there are a handful of spontaneous zodiac signs to date that you'll want to keep an eye out for the next time you're scrolling through a dating app.

These signs tend to have a powerful sense of intellectual curiosity and are the kinds of restless spirits who need to stay on the move, soaking up as many of life's experiences as possible. They also rarely spend too much time worrying about what the future holds, because why bother when there always seems to be something amazing and exciting, or at least challenging, waiting around every corner? If that kind of mindset is a good match for your own, then these spontaneous zodiacs are just what you're looking for in a partner.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries are true believers in following their gut instincts, which means that when something excites or interests them, they have no problem jumping in with both feet. As a result, they tend to jump into new whirlwind relationships quickly when they're attracted to someone. The good news is that excitement and passion never really stops with this sign. They believe life is best lived totally present in the moment. There's really no planning a romantic evening with an Aries; instead, they're more likely to just sweep you off your feet whenever the feeling strikes.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images

One of Gemini’s greatest traits is their open mind and a keen sense of intellectual curiosity. This air sign tends to go with the flow and jumps at the chance for new experiences, so you never know where the day will lead when you’re dating one. For those who want reliability and stability, Gemini may be too mercurial as a partner. But for those who truly believe that variety is the spice of life, little's more exciting than joining a Gemini for the ride to just see where life will take you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Sagittarius has a well-earned reputation for being the most spontaneous sign in the zodiac, which makes perfect when you take their ruling planet, Jupiter, into consideration. Jupiter is associated with both exploration and good fortune, so Sagittarius has an innate sense of wanderlust and good luck, which means that they have very little fear when it comes to taking risks. They're eternal optimists with a powerful drive to expand their minds. Because of this, dating one practically guarantees that you’ll have a ton of fun and adventure. That is, if you can keep up.

While all the signs in the zodiac have their moments of spontaneity, for these three it's just a way of life. If you want a partner who'll always keep you on your toes, swipe no further.